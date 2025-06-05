Canada Introduces Citizenship By Descent Legislation For Canadians
As a result of the first-generation limit to citizenship by descent for individuals born abroad, most Canadian citizens who are citizens by descent cannot pass on citizenship to their child born or adopted outside Canada. The current first-generation limit to citizenship no longer reflects how Canadian families live today-here at home and around the world-and the values that define our country.
Today, Lena Metlege Diab, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, introduced legislation that would extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation in a way that is inclusive and protects the value of Canadian citizenship.
Bill C-3 would:
Automatically give Canadian citizenship to any person who would be a citizen today were it not for the first-generation limit or certain outdated provisions of previous citizenship legislation
Establish a new framework for citizenship by descent going forward that would allow for access to citizenship beyond the first generation based on a Canadian parent's substantial connection to Canada demonstrated by at least 1,095 cumulative days (i.e., three years) of physical presence in Canada prior to their child's birth or adoption.
People who may be impacted by the changes proposed in Bill C-3, An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025), will no doubt have questions about what this means for them and their families. If the bill passes both Houses of Parliament and receives Royal Assent, we will work as quickly as possible to bring these changes into effect and will provide more information for eligible individuals on our website.
“Citizenship is more than a legal status-it's a profound connection to the values, history, and spirit of Canada. By requiring those who pass citizenship to their children born abroad beyond the first generation to have a substantial connection to our country we are honouring that bond. It reflects our belief that being Canadian means more than just a place of birth; it's about belonging, shared experiences, and a commitment to the inclusive and diverse community we all call home,” ¬ said Diab, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.
