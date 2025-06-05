Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Dance Video Sparks Fierce Doubts Online: 'Is This Them Waiting For The Surrogate To Deliver?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video shared by Meghan Markle to mark daughter Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday has stirred heated debate online. The video, showing a visibly pregnant Meghan dancing with Prince Harry in an effort to induce labor, has drawn both admiration and intense scrutiny.

While some praised the couple's candid moment, several social media users questioned the authenticity of Meghan's pregnancy in the clip.

Skepticism over the belly's shape and movement

One user questioned the visual appearance of Meghan's baby bump, stating,“LOOK CLOSELY AT HER BELLY Does Meghan Markle really think we are dumb enough to believe this?”

Another remarked,“That is not an actual baby bump. And I don't care how physically fit a woman is, there are some moves that can't be done at 9 months pregnant.”

Critics continued to focus on the belly's shape, with one user writing,“I've never seen a pregnant belly look that oddly shaped.”

Doubts on physical capability

Physical skepticism was also widespread. One commenter said,“There's no way in hell that a woman who is that far along in her pregnancy can squat like that!”

Another echoed similar disbelief, writing,“It just looks like she stuffed some laundry in her shirt.”

The controversy deepened as some users went further, alleging that Meghan may not have been pregnant at all.“Not a pregnant belly! 💯” one user insisted.

“Not round. What does she have under there?” another questioned, hinting at the possibility of padding.

One particularly blunt comment suggested,“Is this them passing time waiting for the surrogate to deliver?”

Sarcastic commentary

One critic sarcastically remarked,“If she thinks you are dumb she would be correct in that case.”

And, one user summed up their skepticism by declaring,“She's not pregnant. That's just weird, even for her.”

