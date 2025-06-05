Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Dance Video Sparks Fierce Doubts Online: 'Is This Them Waiting For The Surrogate To Deliver?'
While some praised the couple's candid moment, several social media users questioned the authenticity of Meghan's pregnancy in the clip.Skepticism over the belly's shape and movement
One user questioned the visual appearance of Meghan's baby bump, stating,“LOOK CLOSELY AT HER BELLY Does Meghan Markle really think we are dumb enough to believe this?”
Another remarked,“That is not an actual baby bump. And I don't care how physically fit a woman is, there are some moves that can't be done at 9 months pregnant.”
Critics continued to focus on the belly's shape, with one user writing,“I've never seen a pregnant belly look that oddly shaped.”Doubts on physical capability
Physical skepticism was also widespread. One commenter said,“There's no way in hell that a woman who is that far along in her pregnancy can squat like that!”
Another echoed similar disbelief, writing,“It just looks like she stuffed some laundry in her shirt.”Also Read | Meghan Markle's birthday post for daughter Lilibet includes two rare photos Surrogacy speculation
The controversy deepened as some users went further, alleging that Meghan may not have been pregnant at all.“Not a pregnant belly! 💯” one user insisted.
“Not round. What does she have under there?” another questioned, hinting at the possibility of padding.
One particularly blunt comment suggested,“Is this them passing time waiting for the surrogate to deliver?”Sarcastic commentary
One critic sarcastically remarked,“If she thinks you are dumb she would be correct in that case.”
And, one user summed up their skepticism by declaring,“She's not pregnant. That's just weird, even for her.”Also Read | Pregnant with Lilibet, Meghan Markle danced with Prince Harry to induce labour
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment