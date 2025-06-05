Elon Musk Just Unleashed On Donald Trump - 10 Quotes You Have To Read

MENAFN - Live Mint) he feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump deepened after Musk resigned from his advisory role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he was involved in cutting federal costs. Musk became an outspoken critic of Trump's major tax-and-spending legislation, especially opposing cuts to EV subsidies and objecting to what he called wasteful spending embedded in the bill.

Trump reacted with public threats to withdraw government contracts and subsidies from Musk's companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, escalating tensions. Musk, known for his blunt social media style, responded with barbs about Trump's election win, claims about Epstein files, and calls for new political parties and impeachment - all widening the divide.

The clash highlights the personal and political fallout between two powerful figures once allied by mutual interest but now openly at odds over policy and politics.

10 key exchanges between Elon Musk and Donald Trump amid growing rift over tax and spending bill:

1 accuses Musk of opposing tax bill over EV subsidy cuts

Tensions intensified when Trump accused Musk of only opposing the bill after discovering it included cuts to electric vehicle (EV) subsidies.“He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem & he only developed the problem when he found out we're going to cut EV mandate,” Trump claimed. Musk clarified,“I'm fine with the cuts to EV credits as long as Republicans remove the mountain of disgusting pork in wasteful spending from the bill.”

2. Trump calls Musk“CRAZY”, threatens to cut contracts

Trump publicly slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, calling him“CRAZY” over Musk's criticism of a major tax bill. Trump accused Musk of going“crazy” after he cut electric vehicle (EV) subsidies. On social media, Trump wrote,“I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” He added,“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.” Musk fired back,“In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

3. Trump suggests Musk suffers 'TDS' after leaving DOGE role

Trump claimed Musk's public attacks stem from missing his former government role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).“Elon worked hard at DOGE and I think he misses the place... It's not just Elon, I think when some people leave they miss it so badly they develop a type of TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome]... Some embrace it and some become hostile.” Musk responded with a sharp retort:“Such ingratitude.”

4. Musk claims credit for Trump's 2024 election victory

Musk insisted he was instrumental in Trump's 2020 election win , tweeting,“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” Trump disputed this, replying,“I would have won Pennsylvania regardless of Elon. I'm very disappointed with Elon.”

5. Musk alleges Trump's name in Epstein files

In a bombshell claim, Musk suggested the Trump administration was withholding Jeffrey Epstein documents because Trump's name appears in them . He tweeted,“Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk added,“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.” Trump has denied any involvement.

6. Musk polls followers on creating new political party

As their feud escalated, Musk asked his followers on X,“Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” This suggested Musk's growing frustration with the current political system and both major parties.

7. Musk supports impeaching Trump, replacing him with JD Vance

Musk signaled support for Trump's impeachment when he agreed with a user who said,“Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.”

8. Musk labels Trump's tax bill the“Big Ugly Bill”

The tax-and-spending bill, passed by House Republicans, was touted by Trump as a“big, beautiful bill.” Musk, however, dismissed it as the“big, ugly bill” due to its multi-trillion-dollar tax breaks and increased deficit.

Mocking the official“Big Beautiful Bill” title, Musk sarcastically tweeted“Slim Beautiful Bill for the win,” underscoring his disdain for the legislation.

10. Musk denies being consulted on the bill

Musk shot back at claims he knows the content of the bill saying on X,“False. This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”

