'The Chosen' Season 5 Prime Video Premiere Date Announced
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prime Video has announced that "The Chosen" Season 5 will premiere in the United States on June 15, 2025. The series, which dramatizes the life of Jesus, will release its eight episodes in three parts over three weeks.
The first two episodes arrive on June 15, followed by three on June 22, and the final three on June 29. International audiences in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, and Latin America will have access to the season in July.
Seasons one through four are already available on Prime Video. The financial performance of "The Chosen" stands out in the entertainment industry.
Season 5 debuted in theaters on March 28 in the US and April 11 internationally, grossing nearly $60 million worldwide. Over the past three years, theatrical releases of the series have accumulated almost $140 million in 55 countries.
These figures are notable for a faith -based production with limited-time theatrical runs. Season 5's opening weekend in the US brought in $11.7 million, placing it third at the domestic box office and setting a new franchise record for opening weekend revenue.
The series has also achieved significant digital engagement. Official data from Angel Studios shows that "The Chosen" has surpassed 400 million episode views worldwide.
“The Chosen” - A Faith-Based Media Success Story
Brazil alone accounts for nearly 70 million of these views, making the country a key market. The show's app ranked among the top 10 most downloaded free apps in Brazil, highlighting its reach beyond traditional streaming platforms.
As of the latest data, the series has reached 94 million unique viewers globally. "The Chosen" operates with increasing production budgets, reflecting its growth.
Season 5 had a budget of $48 million, up from $40 million in season 4. The rising costs are attributed to higher salaries for cast and crew, inflation, and the demands of producing a period drama with a large ensemble.
The series remains independently funded, initially through crowdfunding and now through the Come and See Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting its production.
The show's business model relies on direct viewer support and partnerships, such as the recent deal with Amazon MGM Studios. This approach has allowed "The Chosen" to maintain creative control and expand its audience without traditional studio constraints.
The series' financial success and global reach demonstrate strong demand for faith-based content and show the potential of alternative funding and distribution models in the media industry.
[video_player file=""]
