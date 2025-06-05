Eritrea: World Environment Day Observed At National Level

World Environment Day, 5 June, was observed at the national level at the Central Region Administration Hall under the theme“Ending Plastic Pollution.” The occasion was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, as well as representatives of UN offices in Eritrea and other invited guests.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, stated that plastic pollution has reached uncontrollable levels globally, and emphasized that addressing the issue requires collective action.

Minister Tesfay noted that unattended waste-especially plastic-has severe health consequences. He called for proper waste management, support for enterprises engaged in waste processing, and the implementation of long-term practical measures to improve waste management.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, stated that raising public awareness alone is not sufficient and emphasized the need for an integrated effort to ensure a safe environment.

Mr. Mulubrhan Gebreyohannes, Head of Environment at the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment, presented a research paper on“Management and Consequences of Plastic Waste.”

The event also featured a general knowledge competition among secondary school students, and awards were presented to the winners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.