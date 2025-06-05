Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dallas-Based Bridge Tower Homes Breaks Ground On Much-Anticipated Residential Townhome Development In Richardson, Texas


2025-06-05 06:45:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Future residents will enjoy convenient access to top-rated schools, major employment centers, and a wide range of retail and dining destinations in one of the region's most desirable suburbs. Each townhome will feature spacious floor plans, open layouts, soaring ceilings, thoughtfully designed spaces, modern finishes, and smart home technology.

“Park Hollow is the perfect balance of private living with access to shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby."

Post thi

"Park Hollow is the perfect balance of private living with convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment just outside your front door," said Jackson Su, Managing Partner with Bridge Tower Homes. "We're excited to expand our footprint in North Texas and deliver a luxury community for the residents of Richardson."

Park Hollow will feature Bridge Tower's newest floorplans and elevations, offering 3 and 4-bedroom homes in a private, lush, landscaped setting.

Development began the first week of May, with the first home delivery anticipated for the summer of 2026.

Bridge Tower Homes, founded in 2018, is one of Texas's leading builders and developers of quality homes, and constructs over 500 homes annually. With operations throughout Texas, BT Homes has in-house entitlement, planning and design, development, purchasing, and construction expertise. BT Homes offers distinctively designed homes matched with high-quality finishes while driving technology for a smarter and energy-efficient home.

Media Contact:
James Wrigg
469.629.1013
[email protected]

SOURCE Bridge Tower Homes

MENAFN05062025003732001241ID1109643278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search