Dallas-Based Bridge Tower Homes Breaks Ground On Much-Anticipated Residential Townhome Development In Richardson, Texas
"Park Hollow is the perfect balance of private living with convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment just outside your front door," said Jackson Su, Managing Partner with Bridge Tower Homes. "We're excited to expand our footprint in North Texas and deliver a luxury community for the residents of Richardson."
Park Hollow will feature Bridge Tower's newest floorplans and elevations, offering 3 and 4-bedroom homes in a private, lush, landscaped setting.
Development began the first week of May, with the first home delivery anticipated for the summer of 2026.
Bridge Tower Homes, founded in 2018, is one of Texas's leading builders and developers of quality homes, and constructs over 500 homes annually. With operations throughout Texas, BT Homes has in-house entitlement, planning and design, development, purchasing, and construction expertise. BT Homes offers distinctively designed homes matched with high-quality finishes while driving technology for a smarter and energy-efficient home.
