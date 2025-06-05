Hanmi Bank Hosts Grand Opening Celebration Of New Branch In Duluth, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DULUTH, Ga., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today welcomed local officials and community members to its grand opening celebration for its newest branch in Duluth, Georgia. Honored guests included Georgia State Representative Long Tran (Dist. 80), and Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden. They were joined by several Hanmi Bank executives, including Bonnie Lee, President and CEO, Anthony Kim, Chief Banking Officer, and Cindy Yum, who serves as Branch Manager for the new Duluth location.

The Duluth branch is Hanmi's first full-service branch in Georgia, located at 2330 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite 100 – less than 30 miles from Atlanta. Georgia continues to be a key hub for Korean business investment and expansion. In fiscal year 2023, Korean companies announced over $10 billion in new investments and the creation of more than 12,600 jobs across the state, according to the Office of the Governor. Total trade between Georgia and Korea reached $17.5 billion last year, underscoring the strength of this dynamic economic partnership.

“Our expansion in Georgia is an important step in our growth plans, and we're excited to be a part of this community,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation.“Duluth is a vibrant and diverse city that values business opportunity and community strength. We look forward to supporting local businesses and individuals, and contributing to the continued economic vitality of this region through our relationship-based banking model.”

Hanmi Bank Duluth Branch offers a comprehensive range of personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, SBA loans, and specialized financial solutions. Bank hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .

