FENIX360 Music Platform Launches To Empower Independent Artists With Direct Fan Engagement And Revenue Tools

FENIX360

FENIX360 The Artists App

FENIX360 stands out as a transformative platform that consistently puts the needs and goals of artists at the forefront.

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FENIX360 , a groundbreaking social music platform, is officially live and making waves in the independent music scene. Built by artists, for artists, FENIX360 is giving musicians the tools they need to monetize their craft, grow their audience, and take full control of their careers-without the interference of traditional gatekeepers.In an era where streaming royalties often fail to sustain creators, FENIX360 offers a refreshing alternative: a social-first platform where fans connect directly with musicians and support them through built-in monetization features.“Musicians have been undervalued for far too long,” said Allan Klepfisz, Co-Founder and CEO of FENIX360.“We created this platform so artists can finally earn what they deserve-and so fans can play a real role in their success. We're building a new music economy that is transparent, equitable, and artist-led.”Key Features for Musicians on FENIX360:All-in-One Music Hub – Artists can promote music, merchandise, tour dates, social media, and videos through a single customizable profile.Direct Revenue Streams – Fans can purchase music, merch, and even tip performers directly through the platform.No Algorithms Blocking Reach – Artists can reach their entire audience with no hidden algorithms throttling visibility.Free to Join and Use – There are no upfront costs to create a professional-grade music profile.Unlike traditional streaming services that pay fractions of a cent per stream, FENIX360's model ensures that artists keep a majority of earnings from every transaction-whether it's a merch sale, a ticket purchase, or a fan donation.The platform is already gaining traction among independent artists, DJs, producers, and bands across genres. Live showcase events and digital music spotlights are being rolled out across the U.S. and internationally in 2025 to highlight the talent emerging on the platform.About FENIX360:FENIX360 is a revolutionary music and creator-focused social platform designed to give artists a centralized way to present their work and engage directly with fans. Its mission is to reshape the music industry by putting power and profits back into the hands of the creators.To learn more, visit

Eileen Shapiro

World Star PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.