Turning Parked Cars Into Purpose: Vehicle Donations Fuel Support For America's Veteran Heroes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cars2Charities partners with veteran charities to turn car donations into life-changing support for U.S. vets-housing, jobs, and hope from every vehicle.

- Teresa DeutschLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cars2Charities, a leading vehicle donation organization known for transforming unused cars into life-changing resources, is proud to announce a new and renewed partnership with a coalition of veteran-focused charities. Wounded Warrior Project, Veterans Helping Veterans Foundation, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, National Veterans Foundation, Southern Crescent Veterans Services Inc., Veterans Resource Center, Veterans Legal Institute, Veterans Place, Veterans Transition Center of California, and many moreThese alliances strengthen Cars2Charities' commitment to supporting those who've served our country by helping fund vital programs that improve the lives of U.S. military veterans.Through these important partnerships, Americans now have an even more impactful way to say“thank you” to veterans, not just with words, but with wheels, in the form of a car donation to veterans . Donors can gift their unused vehicles to directly benefit veteran charities that provide housing, job training, mental health services, adaptive equipment, and more to our nation's heroes.A Simple Act That Drives Big ResultsWith an estimated 6.5 million cars sitting unused in driveways and garages across America, the potential to make a difference is enormous. Cars2Charities takes vehicles in almost any condition-cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs-and turns them into cash donations for nonprofit organizations like these veteran nonprofits. What sets Cars2Charities apart is its vehicle enhancement process: the company assesses vehicles carefully, then strategically sells them to specific buyers which significantly increases their resale value. The result? More funds go directly to the charities, and donors get a higher tax deduction.Now, with veteran charities added to its expansive list of nonprofit partners, Cars2Charities is helping donors support those who've risked everything to protect our freedoms."Every Car Has a Story. Now It Can Have a Second Mission."“Many of the cars we receive have been sitting for months or years,” says Teresa Deutsch, founder and CEO of Cars2Charities.“They might have been a first car, a family road-tripper, or a faithful commuter. Now, we give them a second life by reselling them and donating the proceeds to our charity affiliates. Each car has a new mission to serve a special cause, like veterans in need.”Cars2Charities' veteran charity partners include organizations working tirelessly to address the most pressing issues faced by veterans, including homelessness, PTSD, unemployment, and access to healthcare. Through donations, these nonprofits are expanding their outreach, hiring counselors, providing therapy animals, securing transitional housing, and funding rehabilitation programs.Veterans Get More Than Thanks-They Get SupportFor many veterans, the return to civilian life is fraught with challenges. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, over 33,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. Others face invisible wounds from combat, including PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.The funds generated through Cars2Charities' vehicle donation program help support:-Transitional Housing: Providing safe shelter and a pathway to permanent housing for homeless or at-risk veterans.-Mental Health Services: Funding therapy programs that include counseling, addiction treatment, and support groups for veterans struggling with mental health.-Career Training & Job Placement: Offering skills development, resume workshops, and job placement services tailored to former service members.-Medical Care & Accessibility Tools: Helping injured veterans gain access to wheelchairs, service animals, and in-home modifications.More Than a Donation-A Legacy of ImpactCars2Charities makes it simple for donors to make a meaningful impact. The entire process-pickup, paperwork, DMV filing, and tax documentation-is handled by the organization. All donors have to do is fill out a short online form or call, and their vehicle is picked up within 24-72 hours.Even better? Donors can choose the charity their vehicle benefits. When selecting a veteran-focused nonprofit, the donor knows their vehicle is directly supporting programs that honor service members with more than just ceremonies or slogans.“It's incredibly fulfilling to know that the old SUV I hadn't driven in years is now helping a veteran get job training,” says Sarah M., a recent donor from Denver.“It feels like my car's final journey was its most important.”How It Works: Park It, Pick Up, Pay It ForwardSubmit: Fill out a donation form online or by phone.Schedule: Cars2Charities arranges a free tow-often within 24–72 hours.Support: The vehicle is assessed and sold for the maximum value.Select: Donors can choose their preferred veteran-focused charity.Save: Donors receive a tax deduction for the full sale amount.Joining Forces for the Greater GoodThis partnership comes at a time when the demand for veteran support services is growing. By teaming up with veteran-focused nonprofits, Cars2Charities ensures that every donated vehicle helps fill critical funding gaps, bringing comfort, dignity, and opportunity to veterans and their families.Cars2Charities has already facilitated over $5 million in donations to nonprofits across the U.S., and with the addition of veteran charities to its portfolio, that number is expected to climb significantly in the coming year.“We're not just towing and selling cars. We're transforming them into hope. We see every vehicle as an opportunity,” says Deutsch.“It may not run anymore, but that doesn't mean its impact is over. Through our veteran partnerships, vehicle donations, take the same car can now put a roof over someone's head, help a vet learn new skills, or even save a life.”About Cars2CharitiesCars2Charities is a family-owned vehicle donation program that helps individuals donate their cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, and other vehicles to charity. With over 30 years of experience and a unique enhancement process that maximizes the value of each vehicle, the organization turns unused vehicles into valuable resources for nonprofits across the country.For more information or to donate a vehicle, visit or call 855-520-2100.

How Does Donating a Car Work?

