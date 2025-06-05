Psychometric Assessments Reduce Turnover By Up To 30%: Why Companies Are Investing In Personality-Based Hiring

Anna Didus, Account Director of Talentuch

Talentuch Reveals How Data-Driven Recruitment Strategies Are Transforming IT Talent Acquisition

- Anna Didus, Account DirectorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talentuch , a leading IT recruitment company, shares recent research findings showing that companies implementing psychometric assessments in their hiring process experience an approximately 24% reduction in employee turnover. As the tech industry grapples with talent shortage and rising recruitment costs, personality-based hiring can become a game-changer for building stable, high-performing teams.The IT sector, notorious for its 13.2% annual turnover rate, often faces unique challenges in talent retention. With the cost of replacing an IT professional reaching up to 150% of their annual salary, companies are turning to scientific assessment methods to make smarter hiring decisions."Traditional CV-based hiring is like driving blindfolded," says Anna Didus, Account Director at Talentuch. "Using psychological assessments helps companies reveal the candidate's qualities that truly predict success-cultural fit, problem-solving approach, and team dynamics. Having tried this approach, our clients consistently report improved team productivity and employee satisfaction."The Numbers Tell the StoryRecent industry data underscores the importance of personality-based hiring:- 82% of companies using psychometric testing report better quality hires (SHRM)- Organizations using assessments see 39% less turnover in the first year (Aberdeen Group)- 75% of Fortune 500 companies now use some form of psychometric testing- Companies report a 26% increase in employee productivity when hiring with assessmentsBeyond Technical Skills: Focusing on PersonalityIn IT recruitment, where technical competencies have traditionally dominated the conversation, more innovative players are recognizing that personality traits and cognitive abilities are as crucial as tech knowledge. Research shows that 89% of bad hires fail due to attitude and team & cultural fit issues, not lack of technical skills.Talentuch states that, depending on the role, team, and company culture, IT hiring managers can evaluate the following traits in their candidates' personalities:- Problem-solving style and cognitive flexibility- Communication preferences and team collaboration potential- Adaptability and learning agility- Work motivation and career aspirations- Cultural alignment and values fitReal-Life Success StoriesA recent Talentuch client, a fast-growing SaaS company , has reduced their developer turnover from 22% to 11% within 18 months of implementing psychometric assessments. Another client, a fintech startup, reported that teams built using personality-based matching delivered projects significantly faster than traditionally assembled teams.The ROI of Smart HiringThe financial implications are substantial. With the average cost of a bad IT hire estimated at $240,000, and considering that 46% of new hires fail within 18 months, the investment in psychometric assessments-typically less than 1% of an employee's annual salary-means exceptional ROI, increased efficiency, and saved resources.Looking Ahead: The Future of IT RecruitmentAs artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to refine traditional recruitment methods and processes, Talentuch expects the vast majority of tech companies to incorporate personality-based evaluations in their hiring process. The company is already developing next-generation assessments that combine traditional psychometrics with AI-powered behavioral analysis."We're not just filling positions; we're building the future of work," concludes Anastasia Dondich, a Recruitment Team Lead. "In an industry where innovation depends on human creativity and collaboration, understanding the whole person, not just their code, is the key to success."

