Edwin Blosser Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Phenomenal Business Success' With Howard Partridge

Edwin Blosser

TAMPICO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a collaboration with Edwin Blosser, who will co-author in the upcoming book,“Phenomenal Business Success,” alongside respected business coach Howard Partridge and a dynamic group of co-authors in this powerful collaboration.



Slated for a Summer Release,“Phenomenal Business Success” offers a range of perspectives and insights from various voices and experiences. Whether you're building momentum or aiming for your next big breakthrough, this book offers a compelling collection of takeaways to spark transformation and elevate your journey.



About Edwin Blosser:

Edwin Blosser's journey from a rural farm to global innovation is rooted in faith, humility, and a passion for restoring the land. At just thirteen, a life-altering year shaped his path forever-first by giving his life to Jesus and then surviving an accident that deepened his purpose. That dual transformation became the foundation for everything he would go on to build.



Raised in an Amish-Mennonite home, Edwin combined traditional values with hands-on learning and a deep curiosity about how things work. He became a trailblazer in biological soil health, ultimately founding Midwest Bio-Systems, where he invented the Aeromaster Composting System. Now used in more than 30 countries, his equipment and methods help farmers and composters regenerate soil, reduce inputs, and work more efficiently-naturally and sustainably.



Edwin's core belief is that success comes when we make sense of the complex. He lives this out daily, bringing clarity to challenges that others find overwhelming. His solutions aren't just technical-they're deeply personal, created from a sense of calling rather than convenience.



Yet beyond the patents and progress, what defines Edwin most is his unwavering faith. He credits every success to the grace of God and approaches each challenge with humility, honesty, and gratitude. For Edwin, it's not about control-it's about surrender. And through that surrender, he has built a business and a life that reflect a higher purpose.



Learn more at: MidwestBioSystems



SuccessBooks® is honored to have Edwin Blosser on board for“Phenomenal Business Success” and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights he will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of“Phenomenal Business Success.”

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.