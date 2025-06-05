Glenna Gonzalez Named A U.S. Ambassador For Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2025

Glenna Gonzalez, CEO of JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Glenna Gonzalez, CEO of JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, proudly represented the United States as a designated U.S. Ambassador for the 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC), held June 2–5 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This premier global event brought together thousands of attendees from more than 100 countries, including entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, policymakers, and innovation leaders. Headlining the Congress was billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank icon Mark Cuban.

Glenna's promotional participation marked a major milestone not only for her as a business leader but also for the small business community she champions. To honor the event and elevate fellow entrepreneurs, Glenna featured standout stories in her exclusive publication, Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight Magazine -a digital magazine she publishes through her boutique agency to amplify the voices of small business owners and changemakers.

Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight Magazine, produced by JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, is a high-impact platform for personal branding, visibility, and influence. The magazine is designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses showcase their expertise and story while creating authentic brand authority.

To further support small business growth, Glenna unveiled her Skool Community: Design & Earn Hub with Glenna-an interactive learning space where she teaches entrepreneurs how to design, publish, and monetize their own digital magazines. This powerful business model enables coaches, consultants, community leaders, and event hosts to generate new income streams while amplifying their brand presence.

JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting is a boutique branding and media agency led by Glenna Gonzalez. The firm empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses to scale their visibility and revenue through strategic branding, digital media production, and high-impact storytelling platforms like "Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight Magazine."

