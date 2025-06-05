Nexpoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
DALLAS, Texas, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF ) (the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NREF PRA) of $0.53125 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 25, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" and "NREF PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, promissory notes, revolving credit facilities and stock warrants. More information about the Company is available at href="" rel="nofollow" nexpoin .
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen Griffith
[email protected]
Media Relations
[email protected]
