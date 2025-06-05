Centaurus Financial Again Ranks In Top 20 Of Independent Broker/Dealers In U.S.
ANAHEIM, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaurus Financial, Inc. ranks No. 17 among independent broker/dealers in Financial Advisors' list of the top 40 in the United States. Centaurus has consistently ranked among the top independent broker/dealers in the country based on gross revenue.
Representative Stuart Spivak epitomizes what helps create that revenue, which was $224.5 million in 2024, the year upon which the rankings were based:
"Centaurus embraces the advisor as to where they are in their practice and how they want to run their business. Centaurus is a very rep business-friendly broker/dealer. They encourage you to grow and run your business the way you want to run it, and they will stay out of the way."
"Centaurus provides the tools, the information, and the conferences that allow an adviser to take their business to the next level. Here I am, 36 years in the business, more excited today than I've ever been about our business and the amount of opportunity that's out there, the amount of money that is in motion out there, and how we can continue to help more people. Centaurus will do anything and everything for their reps. Centaurus truly is a family organization without the bureaucracy of a large broker/dealer."
One of Centaurus' keys to success is what CEO Ron King calls its "secret sauce," the learning experiences reps receive at the firm's four annual conferences. Its Quantum Leap Workshop, held this past April, brings reps together to learn from one another and to gain personal insights from peers about how to succeed and excel in the financial services industry.
About Centaurus Financial
Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. is a national independent financial services company registered and licensed to offer securities, investment advisory services and insurance products. Centaurus Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Centaurus Financial is registered as a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information about Centaurus Financial, please visit centaurusfinancial.
Media contact:
Maryanne Dell
714-456-1790
[email protected]
SOURCE Centaurus Financial, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment