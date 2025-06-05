Centaurus Financial Again Ranks In Top 20 Of Independent Broker/Dealers In U.S.

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaurus Financial, Inc. ranks No. 17 among independent broker/dealers in Financial Advisors' list of the top 40 in the United States. Centaurus has consistently ranked among the top independent broker/dealers in the country based on gross revenue.

Representative Stuart Spivak epitomizes what helps create that revenue, which was $224.5 million in 2024, the year upon which the rankings were based:

"Centaurus embraces the advisor as to where they are in their practice and how they want to run their business. Centaurus is a very rep business-friendly broker/dealer. They encourage you to grow and run your business the way you want to run it, and they will stay out of the way."

"Centaurus provides the tools, the information, and the conferences that allow an adviser to take their business to the next level. Here I am, 36 years in the business, more excited today than I've ever been about our business and the amount of opportunity that's out there, the amount of money that is in motion out there, and how we can continue to help more people. Centaurus will do anything and everything for their reps. Centaurus truly is a family organization without the bureaucracy of a large broker/dealer."

One of Centaurus' keys to success is what CEO Ron King calls its "secret sauce," the learning experiences reps receive at the firm's four annual conferences. Its Quantum Leap Workshop, held this past April, brings reps together to learn from one another and to gain personal insights from peers about how to succeed and excel in the financial services industry.

About Centaurus Financial

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. is a national independent financial services company registered and licensed to offer securities, investment advisory services and insurance products. Centaurus Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Centaurus Financial is registered as a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information about Centaurus Financial, please visit centaurusfinancial.

Media contact:

Maryanne Dell

714-456-1790

[email protected]

SOURCE Centaurus Financial, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED