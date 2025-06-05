Bridge Tower Debuts Amenity-Rich Rental Community In Growing Anna, TX

"This isn't just another housing development-it's a community designed to meet the expectations of today's renters."

Post thi

Now open to residents, the Amenity Center features a resort-style pool, indoor/outdoor yoga space, grilling stations, a full gym, a multi-purpose room, pool table, covered patio, and a playground. It also connects directly to the scenic Natural Springs Park trail, offering an active lifestyle and seamless access to nature.

"This isn't just another housing development-it's a community designed to meet the expectations of today's renters," said West Rathbun, Director of Property Operations at Bridge Tower. "We've created a place where people can thrive-where elevated design, comfort, and convenience come together."

The grand opening event drew support from local real estate professionals, investment partners, and representatives from the Anna Chamber of Commerce, who participated in the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Arden Park is the latest addition to Bridge Tower's growing portfolio and reflects broader trends in the housing market, where high-quality rental homes are in increasing demand among families, young professionals, and relocating homeowners.

"Anna is growing quickly, and with that growth comes a need for housing options that deliver both quality and flexibility," said Rathbun. "We're excited to help meet that need and invest in a city that continues to show so much promise."

The Reserve at Arden Park is now leasing. To learn more, visit ArdenParkHomesTX .

Bridge Tower is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on U.S. residential real estate with disciplines in acquisition, development, construction, property management, and leasing. Bridge Tower was founded in 2013 to provide high-quality homes and communities for families and individuals. The company aims to change how people think about leasing by creating exceptional homes and communities that meet the needs of renters today and tomorrow. Bridge Tower is committed to providing services that take the hassles out of living in a house and help residents focus on what they value most.

Media Contact: West Rathbun, 4699032249, [email protected]

SOURCE Bridge Tower Properties