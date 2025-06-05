Three Cangrow Microbial Products Receive OMRI Canada Organic Certification

Image comparing soybean plants treated with CanGrow ReSTore with Untreated

CanGrow Replenish improves residue breakdown and nutrient cycling

CanGrow Crop Solutions announces that three products from its innovative microbial products have achieved organic certification through OMRI Canada.

- Ray McDonald, President of CanGrow Crop SolutionsALVINSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CanGrow Crop Solutions announces that three products from its innovative microbial product range – CanGrow ReSTore(seed treatment), CanGrow ReNewTM (in-furrow), and CanGrow RePlenishTM (side-dress or broadcast to soil) – have achieved organic certification through OMRI Canada.CanGrow's microbial solutions leverage teams of naturally derived beneficial microorganisms, free of genetic modifications, designed to significantly enhance soil health. The multiple microbial strains contained in the consortia are co-fermented using a proprietary mixed-culture fermentation process developed by Biodyne USA . This approach amplifies the biostimulant benefits of the microbial strains and creates robust microbial products that can establish and thrive under the toughest soil conditions.Powered by Environoctechnology, CanGrow's microbial biostimulants support growers by fostering a beneficial symbiotic interaction between plants and soil, enhancing soil nutrient cycling. The microorganisms within these products release beneficial enzymes, providing essential abiotic stress mitigation, plant nutrition enhancement, and efficient biodegradation. The microbial teams fix atmospheric nitrogen, transform otherwise unavailable macro and micronutrient in the soil into accessible forms, and accelerate decomposition of organic residues, promoting naturally enriched soil for healthier and more productive crops.Growers see tangible improvements in crop emergence, overall growth, and vigor. The application of these products improves root development, facilitating greater nutrient and moisture uptake, optimizing nutrient availability, and unlocking the soil's full potential.Ray McDonald, Owner & President of CanGrow Crop Solutions, expressed,“These products are a game changer for the organic grower. When we optimize the rhizosphere with better biology, we increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the entire system. Plants feed the microorganisms, and the microorganisms feed the plant.”Product Applications and Benefits:.ReSTore: Seed-applied microbial blend promoting faster germination, robust root development, and vigorous early-season plant growth and nodulation..ReNewTM: Designed for use near the roots either as a banded or in-furrow product. The microbial team in ReNewTM enhance nutrient release, especially solubilization of phosphates. This product also helps reduce abiotic stress and improve soil health..RePlenishTM: Ideal for use in all streaming or broadcast soil applications, ReplenishTM is designed to improve decomposition of organic residue and recycle nutrients locked within crop residues.About CanGrow Crop Solutions:CanGrow Crop Solutions is a family-owned business with over 40 years of expertise in manufacturing advanced fluid nutrient and biostimulant products. The company's offerings include customized starters, side-dress, foliar nutrients, and a selection of market-leading biostimulants. CanGrow integrates deep crop physiological knowledge, innovative problem-solving, and extensive on-farm experience to deliver proven, science-based solutions aimed at maximizing yields and producing superior quality crops.For more information about CanGrow's microbial solutions, visit or contact ...

