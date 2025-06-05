MARTAC Hosts Inaugural Investor Day Showcasing Breakthrough Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The day featured MARTAC's combat-proven systems, including a showcase of its advanced autonomous fleet coordination and swarming capabilities-collectively known as-which were previously demonstrated for representatives of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in April. Attendees engaged directly with MARTAC's executive leadership and engineering teams, gaining rare insights into the company's strategic roadmap, mission-driven growth, and future role in global defense modernization.

"As the demand for operationally proven autonomous systems accelerates, MARTAC stands ready to deliver at scale," said Bruce Hanson, CEO of MARTAC. "Our Investor Day demonstrated not only the maturity and superiority of our USV platforms, but also our readiness to meet the evolving needs of our defense and allied partners across every maritime domain."

MARTAC's platforms are distinguished by their full autonomy (not remote control), mission software interoperability, and unmatched operational flexibility. Designed for both near-peer competition and irregular warfare, MARTAC vessels are currently deployed and supporting allied operations from Europe, to the Middle East, to the South China Sea.

With modular, scalable platforms capable of multi-mission integration-ranging from ISR and EW to surface strike and logistics-MARTAC is shaping the future of maritime warfare.

About MARTAC

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) is a U.S. manufacturer of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in operational deployment. MARTAC delivers fielded, scalable, and interoperable autonomous maritime platforms for defense, security, and allied missions across the globe.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (321) 292-9443

For more information about MARTAC and its innovative maritime solutions, please visit .

SOURCE Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc.