MARTAC Hosts Inaugural Investor Day Showcasing Breakthrough Autonomous Maritime Capabilities
"As the demand for operationally proven autonomous systems accelerates, MARTAC stands ready to deliver at scale," said Bruce Hanson, CEO of MARTAC. "Our Investor Day demonstrated not only the maturity and superiority of our USV platforms, but also our readiness to meet the evolving needs of our defense and allied partners across every maritime domain."
MARTAC's platforms are distinguished by their full autonomy (not remote control), mission software interoperability, and unmatched operational flexibility. Designed for both near-peer competition and irregular warfare, MARTAC vessels are currently deployed and supporting allied operations from Europe, to the Middle East, to the South China Sea.
With modular, scalable platforms capable of multi-mission integration-ranging from ISR and EW to surface strike and logistics-MARTAC is shaping the future of maritime warfare.
About MARTAC
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) is a U.S. manufacturer of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in operational deployment. MARTAC delivers fielded, scalable, and interoperable autonomous maritime platforms for defense, security, and allied missions across the globe.
Media Contact:
Investor Relations
Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (321) 292-9443
For more information about MARTAC and its innovative maritime solutions, please visit .
SOURCE Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment