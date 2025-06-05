Silvercorp Files Form 40-F Annual Report

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2025 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Form 40-F, which includes the Company's fiscal 2025 annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company's website at and on the SEC's website at . Printed copies of the Company's fiscal 2025 annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and Form 40-F are available free of charge to Silvercorp's securityholders upon written request.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: [email protected]

Website:

