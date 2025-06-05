NEWS: Ocean Conservancy And GOAL Launch Reusable Cup Venue Partnership: Protect Where We Play Tour

Tour's Goal to Reach One Million Fans and Save One Million Cups

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ocean Conservancy and its partner GOAL announced the "Protect Where We Play Tour" launch, a partnership across GOAL's network of venues to reduce their plastic footprint by deploying a reusable cup program during concerts and sporting events. The Protect Where We Play Tour will kick off at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, which is hosting Coldplay on June 6-7. Other tour stops this summer will include Savannah's Enmarket Arena for The Lumineers, two nights of Billie Eilish at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York and others.

It is estimated that this tour will prevent 1,000,000 single-use cups from entering the waste stream. Bold Reuse, a leading reuse service provider, is supporting the tour by managing all reusable cup operations at participating venues.

"We're so excited about this activation because it's the perfect combination of mission alignment and funding for operational changes. We're grateful for Ocean Conservancy's collaboration and openness to fund tangible solutions that help facilities implement sustainable change, while also elevating their mission. These are the types of win-win partnerships that enable the positive change that our sports and entertainment industry really needs," said Kristen Fulmer, Executive Director of GOAL.

"With 50% of our oxygen coming from the ocean, whether you live on the coast or hundreds of miles inland, the future of your favorite game, concert, or event depends on a healthy, plastic-free ocean. By tapping into the joy of what it means to be a fan, we can inspire action and create a global movement that protects our planet for the next generation," said Ocean Conservancy's Chief Brand and Communications Officer Jenna DiPaolo.

Select tour dates include:



June 6-7 : Coldplay at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

September 27 : Lumineers at Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA

October 25-26 : Billie Eilish at UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY More stops coming soon!

In February, Ocean Conservancy launched the Protect Where We Play Initiative, aimed at rallying sports and entertainment fans to protect the future of our planet, leveraging the reach of athletes, artists, and events to mobilize millions of fans in support of ocean conservation. The program features "Team Ocean Captains" including WNBA's Napheesa Collier, NFL's Kelvin Beachum, MLB's Brent Suter, Paralympian Ezra Frech, and American ballerina Katherine Barkman.

The Protect Where We Play Initiative is the newest Ocean Conservancy program among decades of work to protect the ocean from plastic pollution. Since 1986, Ocean Conservancy has led the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), mobilizing nearly 19 million volunteers to remove 395 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide. Ocean Conservancy has also led advocacy efforts to prevent plastic pollution through policies at the state, federal, and international levels.

ABOUT OCEAN CONSERVANCY

Ocean Conservancy has been working to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges. Together, we create evidence-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. For more information, visit oceanconservancy , or follow us on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) or Instagram .

ABOUT PROTECT WHERE WE PLAY

Protect Where We Play is Ocean Conservancy's bold, new initiative that aims to inspire a new wave of fan engagement and action by leveraging the sports and entertainment industries as a first entry point to activate a broader and more diverse array of "Team Ocean" advocates. You can watch the sizzle reel here , read Forbes' coverage of the launch here , and Pollstar's Earth Day coverage on the origin story of this initiative here . For more information, visit protectwhereweplay .

ABOUT GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership)

GOAL is a pioneering sustainability-driven membership and support network of over 55 global members from sports, entertainment, and live event venues, including stadiums, arenas, theaters, and convention centers. The GOAL Medals Awards program is the first industry-wide benchmarking and recognition tool to validate incremental sustainability efforts across 10 ESG topics. GOAL utilizes Salesforce Net Zero Cloud for carbon accounting and customized industry comparisons, which informs action-planning, goal-setting, and corporate partnership support, including connections to vetted vendors. By fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and offering tailored support, GOAL empowers organizations to enhance their sustainability efforts, no matter where they are in their journey. The Founding Partners of GOAL are Oak View Group, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and green building trailblazer Jason F. McLennan, founder of McLennan Design.

