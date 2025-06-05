Wellpact Achieves HITRUST I1 Certification To Manage Data Protection And Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates WellPact is operating leading security practices to protect sensitive information.

ROARING SPRING, Pa., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPact, a leading provider of healthcare fulfillment and logistics services, today announced its platform residing at WellPact Headquarters has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the organization's platform and infrastructure located at WellPact Headquarters is leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "WellPact's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

WellPact is a healthcare-focused fulfillment partner specializing in custom kit assembly, sourcing, labeling, and logistics. We serve regulated programs in diagnostics, research, public health, and at-home testing. We enable healthcare organizations to scale confidently by lifting and shifting the operational burden, so they can focus on outcomes and the people they serve.

We build and deliver custom kits with precision, care, and regulatory strength so our partners can focus on what matters most: delivering better health, one well-packaged kit at a time.

WellPact Media Contact:

Jenna Houseknecht

WellPact

[email protected]

SOURCE WellPact

