Classic Wines Of California Accelerates Strategic Growth Initiative To Expand Presence In California

CERES, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Wines of California, a leading family-owned distributor of fine wines and spirits since 1973, today announced the acceleration of a major strategic initiative to drive growth and strengthen its distribution presence across the Golden State. This multi-faceted plan focuses on investing in talent, enhancing operational capabilities, and expanding its robust portfolio to better serve California's dynamic beverage market.

The company is deepening its long-standing commitment to excellence through investments in:



Talent and Leadership Development : Attracting and cultivating top-tier talent to support customer relationships and accelerate growth. As part of this effort, Classic Wines of California is pleased to welcome industry veteran Casey Tedd who will be heading up Classic Wines to lead the company's growth initiatives. With a proven ability to build distribution networks and foster customer partnerships, Casey brings invaluable experience and passion that will bolster the company's leadership team, commercial efforts, and ultimately yield differentiated results.

Operational Enhancements : Continuing to modernize logistics and distribution systems and streamline order management and fulfillment processes to provide more responsive service to retailers and restaurateurs. Portfolio Expansion : Continuously refining and expanding its portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences and anticipate future market trends.

"Our growth initiative underscores Classic Wines of California's unwavering dedication to our customers, partners, and the broader wine and spirits community in California," said Dominic Engels, President and Chief Executive officer of Bronco Wine Co. and Classic Wines. "By investing in talented people, improving our operational capabilities, and expanding our offerings, we're well-positioned to deliver on our mission to be the preferred partner for the industry throughout California. This is a new era for Classic Wines."

As Classic Wines of California charts its path forward, the company remains grounded in its core values of quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction-principles that have guided its success for over 50 years.

About Classic Wines of California

Classic Wines of California is a premier wine and spirits distributor dedicated to serving California's diverse retail and restaurant community. As a family-owned company, it brings deep industry expertise, exceptional service, and an expansive portfolio of high-quality products to the marketplace. For more information, visit .

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. is a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality California appellation wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come.

SOURCE Classic Wines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED