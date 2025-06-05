Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marathon Petroleum Corp. To Report Second-Quarter Financial Results On August 5, 2025


2025-06-05 05:30:52
FINDLAY, Ohio, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC ) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss 2025 second-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on MPC's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at .

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at .

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Michelle Gaerke, Director, Investor Relations
John Zimmerly, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

