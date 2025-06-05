Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details For Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

A live webcast of the Annual Meeting can be accessed through . For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company's website at , under the“Events & Presentations” section.

As described in the Company's proxy statement, filed April 25, 2025, only stockholders of the Company of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2025 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. All stockholders of record may vote electronically via live webcast at the virtual Annual Meeting at and using their 16-digit control number provided in their proxy card. Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting, but will not have the option to vote.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Monster Killer BrewTM Triple Shot, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company's subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water® brand name. The Company's subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale's Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The BeastTM and Nasty Beast® hard tea. For more information visit .