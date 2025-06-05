Global Rowing Community Invited To Step Up For Rainbow Logo Challenge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Gay + Lesbian Rowing Federation is challenging the global rowing community to participate in the 2025 Rainbow Logo Challenge by adding rainbow color logos.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Gay + Lesbian Rowing Federation (GLRF) is challenging the global rowing community to participate in the 2025 Rainbow Logo Challenge: Rowing clubs and programmes, governing bodies, and related businesses are asked to infuse their social media and website logos with rainbow colors. The Challenge runs for the month of June and coincides with the celebration of International Pride Month.Displaying a rainbow logo on an organization's social media site sends a message of acceptance and inclusion to both adult and youth in the LGBTQ rowing community. It not only offers reassurance but also communicates that the broader rowing community fully welcomes them. A rainbow logo also conveys a message that LGBTQ acceptance is an important core value.Now in its fifth year, the Rainbow Logo Challenge has its origins at the June 2019 USRowing Junior National Championships in Sarasota, Florida. The USRowing Executive Director at the time, Patrick McNerney, while visiting the GLRF vendor booth, asked how his organization could do more to support the LGBTQ+ community. Upon learning that June was Pride Month and the importance of rainbow colors, he had the USRowing logo changed within six hours to incorporate them. From that, GLRF created the Rainbow Logo Challenge for the global rowing community.Current and past participants in the Rainbow Logo Challenge include rowing national governing bodies, rowing retailers, rowing media outlets, rowing clubs, rowing studios, and university rowing programmes.Headquartered in Los Angeles, GLRF is a global individual membership organization that fosters an international community of LGBTQ+ rowers, coaches, coxswains, and judges at all levels of the sport, including junior, collegiate, veteran/masters and elite through its online platform The organization provides resources and information to LGBTQ+ rowers and serves as a liaison to national and international rowing governing bodies and to other sports organizations.

