RDM Launches AI Readiness SEO Audit Service For Brands Navigating Search Disruption

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Results Driven Marketing (RDM) , a full-service digital marketing agency, has officially launched its new AI Readiness SEO Audit-a cutting-edge service designed to help brands adapt to the rapidly evolving search landscape shaped by artificial intelligence.

As AI integrations from platforms like Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) and Bing Chat continue to disrupt traditional search engine rankings, businesses are grappling with how to remain visible and relevant. RDM's latest offering provides a proactive solution: a detailed audit that evaluates a brand's current SEO standing and futureproofs it for AI-driven search experiences.

“The rules of SEO are changing-fast,” said Janeene High, Founder & CEO of Results Driven Marketing.“Our clients need more than just keyword rankings. They need strategic, human-led guidance on how to stay competitive in an AI-first world. That's where our audit comes in.”

The AI Readiness SEO Audit includes:

-Assessment of structured data, content quality, and entity recognition

-Insights into how AI-generated search results may impact visibility

-Recommendations for content optimization and digital authority building

-Actionable strategies to improve ranking in AI-powered search features

This service is ideal for small to mid-sized businesses, agencies, and brand teams who rely heavily on organic traffic and need to maintain strong positioning as search algorithms shift.

“We're blending technical know-how with smart, compassionate marketing,” added Janeene High.“Our goal is to demystify these changes for our clients-and give them a real plan, not panic.”

The launch of this service reinforces RDM's commitment to helping businesses adapt, compete, and thrive in a future shaped by automation without losing their human touch.

About Results Driven Marketing

Results Driven Marketing is a woman-owned digital agency based in Philadelphia. Specializing in SEO, PPC, content strategy, and data-driven growth, RDM helps clients build marketing strategies that actually work, with transparency, heart, and a whole lot of expertise.

Learn More About RDM

Businesses interested in evaluating their SEO performance in the age of AI can visit yourgooglegirls to request a free discovery call or learn more about the AI Readiness SEO Audit. The team at RDM is ready to guide you through today's search disruptions-with clarity, strategy, and results you can trust.

