MILE HIGH GROWTH IN DENVER: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CARGO CELEBRATES OPENING OF NEW FACILITY OFFERING INCREASED CAPACITY

Southwest Cargo nearly doubles its Denver footprint to support the airline's long-term vision

DALLAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Cargo facility at the Denver International Airport (DEN) today, marking a milestone in the airline's continued commitment to invest in infrastructure that supports its growing operations at the airport. The nearly 30,000 square foot warehouse brings a new level of Hospitality to Southwest Airlines® Denver-area Cargo Customers, with six loading docks enabling the Southwest Team to serve multiple Customers at the same time, large storage areas throughout the facility, and twice the amount of cooler space than previously available for refrigerated products.

"The new Southwest Airlines Cargo facility at Denver International Airport exemplifies our commitment to serve our Customers in the Denver region and beyond," said Brian Kilburn, Vice President of Cargo, Provisioning, and Ground Support Equipment. "Southwest Cargo is more than moving freight – we are connecting Denver-area businesses to the global economy."

As the busiest market in Southwest Airlines' network, with nearly 300 daily flights at DEN during peak seasons to over 90 North American destinations, Southwest Cargo Customers can benefit from getting their products to and from the Denver region quickly, efficiently, and with the award-winning Hospitality of Southwest's Relentlessly Reliable® Cargo Team.

"We're excited to expand our important partnership with Southwest Airlines by celebrating the opening of its new Denver Cargo Facility," said Phil Washington, CEO, Denver International Airport. "As one of DEN's largest carriers, Southwest is a critical member of the DEN family- connecting the Mile High City to dozens of destinations. Now, beyond passenger travel, the opening of an expanded cargo facility showcases an even greater commitment and bond between Southwest Airlines and DEN. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to everyone at Southwest Airlines on this impressive achievement and continued growth."

Twice the Points!

To celebrate the opening of the new building, Southwest Cargo is offering shippers the ability to earn up to two times Rapid Rewards® points when they ship to or from Denver between today and Dec. 31, 2025. All Rapid Rewards Cargo program terms and conditions apply. Full terms and conditions available at href="" rel="nofollow" swacargo/Denver2Xprom .

"This facility represents more than growth for Southwest - it's a boost for Colorado's entire business community. Faster, more reliable cargo access strengthens our supply chain, empowers small businesses, and fuels economic competitiveness," said Raymond H. Gonzales, President of the Metro Denver EDC and EVP of the Denver Metro Chamber.

"We're proud to celebrate this milestone with a partner that understands the power of connection - both in the air and on the ground."

The new Cargo facility joins an exciting list of Southwest infrastructure investments in the Denver area. Earlier this month, the airline celebrated the opening of a new off-airport training center as part of the Colorado Aerotropolis and, in 2022, opened a maintenance hangar to support Technical Operations in Denver and the Western half of the United States. Within a few weeks, Southwest anticipates opening a 100,000 square foot General Use Building that will house its Provisioning Team and Ground Support Equipment Team.

"The successful completion of the cargo facility at Denver International Airport represents not only a significant milestone for Southwest Airlines but a proud achievement for our entire project team," said Ethan Walton, project director at McCarthy Building Companies. "From early earthwork to final turnover, this project showcased true collaboration-with our partners at Southwest Airlines, Woolpert, our design partners at Burns and McDonnell, and the trades who brought it all to life. We're honored to have delivered infrastructure that directly supports one of the fastest growing hubs in the country and enables continued operational excellence at DEN."

Learn more about Southwest Cargo and how it can be your trusted air cargo provider, visit swacargo .

Hi-res photos and other assets highlighting the new facility are available on the Southwest Airlines Newsroom at swamedia .

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 71,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest/citizenship .

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2024Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2025

