Firm Capital Apartment Reit Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting

2025-06-05 05:15:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment REIT (the“ Trust ”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA) is pleased to report that at the annual and special meeting (the“Meeting”) of unitholders held earlier today, all trustee nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust.

In addition, all other items including the appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the unit option plan were also approved, the details of which are contained in the meeting materials filed by the Trust on SEDAR+ at

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandy Poklar Mordechai Roth
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 635-0221 (416) 635-0221
For Investor Relations information, please contact:
Victoria Moayedi
Director, Investor Relations
(416) 635-0221



