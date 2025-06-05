Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Unitholders
|Nominee
|Votes "For"
|% Votes "For"
|Votes "Withheld"
|% of Votes "Withheld"
|Geoffrey Bledin
|9,172,015
|99.4%
|55,306
|0.6%
|Eli Dadouch
|7,857,717
|85.2%
|1,369,604
|14.8%
|Stanley Goldfarb
|9,120,792
|98.8%
|106,529
|1.2%
|Jonathan Mair
|7,835,944
|84.9%
|1,391,377
|15.1%
|Robert McKee
|7,835,844
|84.9%
|1,391,477
|15.1%
|Sandy Poklar
|7,810,534
|84.6%
|1,416,787
|15.4%
|Lawrence Shulman
|9,149,407
|99.2%
|77,914
|0.8%
|Howard Smuschkowitz
|9,151,255
|99.2%
|76,066
|0.8%
|Manfred Walt
|9,150,997
|99.2%
|76,324
|0.8%
|Victoria Granovski
|7,812,809
|84.7%
|1,414,512
|15.3%
|Jeffrey Goldfarb
|9,150,557
|99.2%
|77,264
|0.8%
9,340,241 Units were represented by Unitholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 25.3% of the total issued and outstanding Units at the record date for the Meeting. Full details of the voting results will be posted under the Trust's profile on
ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSX :
Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements associated with the opportunities that may be available to the Trust and statements regarding the business of the Trust. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Although management of the Trust believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will occur as anticipated. These statements are not guarantees and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Trust's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under“Risks and Uncertainties” (a copy of which can be obtained at ). Neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking statements, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Additional information about the Trust is available at or .
|For further information, please contact:
|Robert McKee
|Sandy Poklar
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|(416) 635-0221
|(416) 635-0221
|For Investor Relations information, please contact:
|Victoria Moayedi
|Director, Investor Relations
|(416) 635-0221
