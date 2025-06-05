Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.


2025-06-05 05:15:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Ramps Up Production to Support Nvidia's B40 Project, Expecting Significant YoY Revenue Growth” issued on June 5, 2025 at 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time, over GlobeNewswire.


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

