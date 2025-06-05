Make. Believe. Conjures Whimsy, Wonder, And The Weird In Bridgeport

A group exhibition at The Stairwell Space in Bridgeport, CT, featuring 27 artists exploring how material becomes magic-channeling memory, fantasy, and transformation through contemporary abstraction.

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MAKE. BELIEVE.Opening Reception: Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 6–8 PMExhibition Dates: June 14 – July 26, 2025 by appointmentArtist Talk & Closing Reception July 26, 2025 | 2-4pmLocation: The Stairwell Space @ AmFab Arts , 1069 Connecticut Ave, Bridgeport, CTFull Press Release:The Stairwell Space is pleased to present, MAKE. BELIEVE., a group show exploring the magical power of materials to conjure memory, emotion, and imagination.Opening Saturday, June 14th from 6–8 PM, MAKE. BELIEVE. transforms The Stairwell Space-a new artist-run venue founded by abstract painter Linda Colletta -into a realm of wonder, play, and introspection. The exhibition runs through July 26th, 2025.The Stairwell's mission is to foster innovation and advancement in the visual arts by providing an alternative gallery space that elevates artists' work, provokes dialogue, and contributes to the greater conversation about the Arts-while actively enriching the cultural landscape of Bridgeport.At its core, MAKE. BELIEVE. examines how artists use material as a conduit between the seen and unseen-where fantasy becomes physical and abstraction becomes emotional. The works on view conjure feeling through surface, form, and gesture, casting spells that are at once playful and profound.On one end of the spectrum, materials like faux fur, googly eyes, neon vinyl, and ceramic glaze evoke humor, nostalgia, and childlike curiosity. These works seduce the viewer through tactility and mischief. On the other end, shimmer, translucence, graphite dust, and threadbare textures channel light and memory. These quieter works invite reflection, resembling relics, rituals, or whispers from another world.Both modes operate through belief-whether it's belief in monsters under the bed or in a single mark's ability to move us. MAKE. BELIEVE. invites viewers to suspend disbelief, to play, to remember, and to feel.Travel Info:Located at AmFab Arts in Bridgeport, CT, The Stairwell Space is easily accessible via the Metro-North New Haven Line. A shuttle will run from the Bridgeport train station to the gallery on opening night. For travel assistance or more information, contact ....

