Former NY Chief Of Police Bill Herlihy Serves Community With New Role: Icryo Franchise Owner

Of course, iCRYO is about more than just cryotherapy. It offers dozens of wellness and longevity services, including red light therapy, IVs, saunas, compression, medical weight loss treatments, and even body sculpting - with a mission to help people elevate their lifestyle. And with more than 50 centers open across the US and Canada, iCRYO is quickly becoming a leader in preventative medicine.

"I've always believed in taking care of your body, but recovery wasn't something I fully appreciated until I started to feel the wear and tear," Herlihy said. "iCRYO is about helping people stay ahead of the curve-taking care of themselves before it's too late. Now, instead of reacting to emergencies, I help people prevent them."

Herlihy's personal journey started as a young man in the gym. It was not until he began meeting with a nutritionist in the 1990s that he really began to transform his physical performance and start to understand the importance of taking care of his health beyond lifting weights, or "ego-lifting," as he describes it. A serious on-duty car accident later drove home the importance of recovery: "Doctors told me my recovery was faster because of the shape I was in. That stuck with me," he recalled.

From cold therapy to high-dose ozone and NAD+ infusions, Herlihy has tried every service offered in his center. The reason? "I need to experience it all so I could speak knowledgeably about it with our guests."

Since opening in November of 2024, iCRYO Middletown has quickly become a community hub and refuge for all types of people, whether athletes or parents or first responders. It is staffed by a team handpicked by Herlihy. But that does not mean he is hands off on anything. Just follow iCRYO Middletown on social media and you will see just how committed and engaged he is.

"I'm here every day because I love being around people" he explained. "There's something powerful about watching someone walk in carrying stress or discomfort -and seeing them walk out standing taller, feeling better. That's the kind of impact that keeps me going."

Herlihy sees more locations in the future, but he's clear about priorities. "We want to grow, but never at the cost of the guest experience. That level of service is non-negotiable."

For Herlihy, iCRYO is more than a business-it's a calling that blends his dedication to community with a deep belief in proactive care. "If we take care of our present selves, we protect our future selves. That's what this is all about."

