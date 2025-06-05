Genpact Acquires Xponentl Data To Accelerate AI-Led Innovation

Combination will fast-track Genpact's expansion of advanced technology solutions, amplifying data and AI capabilities, domain expertise, and strategic partnerships

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ), a global advanced technology services and solutions company, today announced it has acquired XponentL Data, a data products and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider. XponentL brings differentiated domain-led data strategy, design, and engineering capabilities; deep industry experience; and strategic partnerships. This acquisition builds on Genpact's pivot to data, AI, and other advanced technologies, further enhancing Genpact's ability to help clients across the lifecycle of AI transformation, from strategy through implementation.

In addition to being a Databricks partner, XponentL adds robust training and capabilities across numerous leading data platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft. The company also brings proven industry- and process-specific solutions that accelerate time to business value.

"We believe the future belongs to companies that deploy AI at speed and scale - on a bedrock of data expertise," said Balkrishan 'BK' Kalra, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact . "At Genpact, we have been steadily pivoting to an AI-first future, and today's acquisition is another proof point of our commitment to deliver client value through innovative solutions. XponentL's robust intellectual property will further strengthen how Genpact can help clients harness the full value of their data. We are incredibly excited to welcome XponentL Data to the Genpact team."

"Genpact and XponentL share a vision to unlock the power of data for our clients – this opportunity allows us to take it to the next level," said Tom Johnstone , Chief Executive Officer, XponentL Data . "Genpact's domain, process, and technology leadership, global footprint, and extensive client base will help scale our solutions together to drive greater impact for our clients."

The combination further positions Genpact to help clients with data and AI transformation, creating a foundational intelligence capability to drive operational efficiency and business growth in the agentic AI era. The acquisition will fuel Genpact's Service-as-Agentic-Solutions and the Genpact AI Gigafactory by bringing comprehensive domain solutions in Life Sciences and Healthcare, as well as deep expertise with enterprise data and AI strategy, architecture, and engineering talent.

"XponentL Data has been a pioneer in applying intelligent agents and modern data architectures on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to drive real-world impact. Their acquisition by Genpact-a global leader in digital transformation and operational excellence-creates a unique combination of innovation and scale," said Michael Hartman, Senior Vice President, Americas Industry, Databricks . "We're excited to support this next chapter as they help enterprises operationalize AI and drive measurable business value."

XponentL is headquartered in Pennsylvania and operates globally. Johnstone will continue to lead the XponentL business and all XponentL employees will join Genpact.

The acquisition closed on June 5, 2025. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About XponentL Data

We specialize in delivering innovative Data & AI driven solutions that empower organizations to harness their full potential. With unmatched expertise, a collaborative approach, and a focus on value-driven results, we simplify complex challenges to unlock strategic opportunities, making us the ideal partner for businesses seeking transformation and competitive advantages. For more information, visit XponentL .

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today. Get to know us at genpact and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .

