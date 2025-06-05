Insurtech Insights USA 2025: Event Round-Up From Day Two

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2025, concluded today at the Javits Center, wrapping up two impactful days of insightful conversations, cross-sector collaboration, and high-level dealmaking. With over 6,000 delegates and more than 400 industry leaders in attendance, this year's edition firmly cemented the event's position as the foremost gathering for insurance innovation in North America and the largest ever Insurtech Insights USA conference.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Kristoffer Lundberg, Founder & CEO of Insurtech Insights, said,“As we close out two powerful days of dialogue, dealmaking, and discovery, one message echoes throughout the Javits Center: insurance is no longer just about risk, it's about being resilient. From agentic AI to behavioral underwriting, from redefining customer trust to unlocking global M&A potential, this year's event captured a sector rewriting its operating system. Thank you to our partners, speakers, and 6,000+ attendees for reaffirming that innovation in insurance isn't a buzzword, it's our collective mission.”

Day Two Highlights: AI at the Forefront of Transformation

The day was packed with several thought-provoking panels, keynotes, and moderated discussion sessions across the six stages. Some of the highlights on the main stage were sessions like“Facing into AI: The Potential and Uncertainty,” a compelling conversation between Lucy Pilko, CEO of AXA XL Americas , and Naveen Agarwal, Senior Advisor at BCG and CEO of NavDots . Together, they unpacked the double-edged nature of AI in insurance, stressing the need for thoughtful implementation as insurers and clients alike navigate the transformative and sometimes uncertain possibilities of AI.

Later on the main stage, the session“A Year Later for AI and GenAI in Insurance: The Reality and Growing Real Business Value” showcased how far the industry has come in just 12 months. Moderated by Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer at Majesco , the panel included Robert Pick, EVP and Chief Information Officer, Tokio Marine North America Services , Manish Sha, President Chief Product Officer at Majesco , and Jim DeMarco, Insurance Advisor Lead, Microsoft . The speakers shared real-world results of AI implementation, with early benchmarking showing up to 10–20x productivity improvements in underwriting and customer service. They also addressed how GenAI is simplifying complex workflows, accelerating onboarding, and helping insurers meet rising customer expectations, especially as nearly 50% of the workforce approaches retirement by 2030.

In the afternoon, the session“Operationalizing AI in Insurance: Key Considerations for Full-Scale Implementation” drew a packed audience. Moderated by Karlyn Carnahan, Head of P&C Insurance, Celent , the panel featured Dan Moore, Senior Vice President of Claims Shared Services, CNA Insurance , Anurag Bairathi, Chief Claims Officer, Mapfre , and Yuval Man, CEO and Co-Founder, DigitalOwl . Speakers offered practical insights into scaling AI responsibly, underscoring the need for human-in-the-loop processes, AI governance, bias testing, and strong organizational guardrails to ensure safe and effective deployment across underwriting and claims operations.

The final main stage session,“Regulators & Risk Takers: Aligning Vision for the Future of Insurance,” brought together Commissioners Jon Godfread , Glen Mulready , and Andrew Mais from North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Connecticut, respectively. Moderated by Susan Winkler, VP and Executive Director, Connecticut Insurance and Financial Services , the conversation centered on finding common ground between regulatory oversight and industry innovation. The panelists agreed that open dialogue and coordinated action between regulators and carriers are essential to shaping a future-ready insurance ecosystem in an era marked by climate volatility, AI disruption, and rapid digital transformation.

The closing of Insurtech Insights USA 2025 marks a pivotal moment in the industry's journey from legacy operations toward data-powered, customer-centric, and resilient growth models. With AI no longer a concept on the horizon but a force embedded in today's operations, this year's conference showcased not just where the industry is going but also the leaders who are already taking it there.

About Insurtech Insights USA

Insurtech Insights USA is the leading global conference for the insurtech industry, bringing together experts, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of insurance. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and disruption, Insurtech Insights USA provides a platform for networking, learning, and driving meaningful change in the insurance sector.

