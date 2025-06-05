Boundless Bio To Participate In The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
The fireside chat session is scheduled for Monday, June 9, in Miami, FL, at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio's website.
About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors. Boundless Bio's research focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14% to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidate (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. Boundless Bio's next ecDTx, BBI-825, is an oral inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) that has been evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cancer patients with resistance gene amplifications. Boundless Bio is also conducting IND-enabling studies of BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class orally bioavailable, potent Kinesin degrader. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Contacts:
James Lee, Boundless Bio
...
Investors
THRUST Strategic Communications
Renee Leck
...
