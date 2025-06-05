TDA Law Firm, PLLC Opens In Yakima, WA, Offering Personalized Estate Planning And Legal Services
Founded by a local attorney with a deep commitment to community and client care, TDA Law Firm, PLLC aims to make high-quality legal support accessible, clear, and compassionate. With a focus on long-term planning and protection, the firm helps clients create wills, trusts, power of attorney documents, and navigate real estate and probate processes with confidence.
"Everyone deserves peace of mind when it comes to their legacy, their property, and their loved ones," said Owner and Attorney at TDA Law Firm, PLLC, Tim Allen. "We're here to offer clear guidance, honest advice, and legal solutions tailored to each client's unique needs."
TDA Law Firm offers free initial consultations and is currently accepting new clients from Yakima and the surrounding Central Washington communities.
To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit or call 509-902-0778.
Timothy Allen, Owner & Attorney
TDA Law Firm, PLLC
+1 509-902-0778
