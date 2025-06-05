CHERYL WHITE SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Cheryl White will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cheryl White, President of National Access Design LLC, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Cheryl White will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Cheryl White as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With more than two decades of industry experience, Cheryl White has firmly established herself as a respected expert and dynamic, results-driven leader. As President of National Access Design, LLC-a certified woman-owned small business-Ms. White leads a company specializing in designing and manufacturing swing doors, strip doors, freezer blast cell doors, industrial curtains, and dock seals. The company also distributes air curtains, sectional doors, fiberglass doors, and dock equipment.Backed by a team with over 100 years of combined industry experience, National Access Design is known for delivering exceptional product quality, outstanding customer service, and flexibility only a small business can offer. This powerful combination has propelled the company's impressive growth and solidified its reputation as a trusted industry leader.National Access Design proudly serves various sectors, including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. Renowned for its commitment to quality and transparency, the company offers Health Product Declarations and NSF-certified products, underscoring its dedication to safety, environmental responsibility, and regulatory compliance.Ms. White's impressive career journey includes a decade-long tenure as the National Sales Manager for Custom Quality Products, where she made significant contributions and honed her leadership skills.Cheryl's areas of expertise include but are not limited to new business development, sales management, marketing strategy, strategic planning, account management, negotiation, customer service, management, and purchasing.Before embarking on her career path, Cheryl obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Management from the University of Cincinnati Carl H. Linder College of Business.Throughout her illustrious career, Cheryl White has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year and her recent selection as Top New Business Development Expert & CEO of the Year 2025. Additionally, Cheryl was inducted into Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

