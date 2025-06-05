First AI Marketing Platform Built Specifically For Small Businesses Launches Public Beta
Bluumly Eliminates 5-10 Hours of Weekly Marketing Work, Enables Micro-Businesses to Compete with Enterprise-Level Campaigns
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners drowning in marketing tasks finally have a lifeline. Bluumly today launched its public beta, offering the first AI-powered marketing platform designed exclusively for micro and small businesses. After a successful private beta since April, Bluumly is now available to the 32 million small business owners who cite customer acquisition as their top challenge while lacking time, budget, or expertise for effective marketing.
The Small Business Marketing Crisis
Julie, owner of wellness company InBalanceSoul, was spending countless hours wrestling with disconnected marketing tools, creating social media posts that fell flat, and struggling to understand performance data-all while her sales stagnated. Her story echoes across America's 32 million micro-businesses, where owners spend 5-10 hours weekly on marketing that often delivers disappointing results.
"Traditional marketing tools assume you have a dedicated team or unlimited time," says Gruenhagen, whose background in AI development and SaaS scaling, combined with precision-focused training as a Naval aviator, drives Bluumly's commitment to accurate, results-driven marketing automation. "HubSpot costs $800+ monthly and requires marketing expertise. Generic AI tools create content but can't execute campaigns. Agencies charge $3,000+ monthly. Small businesses have been abandoned by an industry that should be serving them."
Game-Changing Solution
Bluumly transforms this reality by acting like a virtual marketing department. Business owners simply describe their goals, and Bluumly's AI creates, schedules, and optimizes complete marketing campaigns across all social platforms-reducing weekly marketing tasks from 5-10 hours to 30 minutes monthly.
The platform delivers enterprise-grade capabilities at small business prices:
-
Instant campaign creation: Professional content for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest
Smart scheduling: AI determines optimal posting times for maximum engagement
Brand consistency: Every post matches the business's unique voice and style
Continuous optimization: Campaigns improve automatically based on performance
Proven Results Drive Adoption
Early users report dramatic improvements:
-
90% time savings: Complete monthly marketing in 30 minutes instead of hours weekly
42% engagement increases: AI-optimized content significantly outperforms manual efforts
Direct revenue impact: Users directly attribute new customers to Bluumly campaigns
"Before Bluumly, I spent hours each week on content creation across platforms," said Julie. "Now I set up my month's social media in minutes and see better engagement. It's truly transformed my marketing."
Industry Recognition
Bluumly's innovative approach earned selection as one of only 10 startups in MIT's prestigious CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase, highlighting its potential to transform small business marketing.
Addressing the Real Competition
Unlike enterprise platforms requiring marketing teams, basic scheduling tools with minimal capabilities, or expensive agencies, Bluumly specifically serves businesses with 1-10 employees who need professional results without professional overhead.
"We're not trying to be everything to everyone," notes Gruenhagen. "We're laser-focused on making marketing effortless for the 32 million businesses generating $1.3 trillion annually who've been ignored by existing solutions."
Available Now with Accessible Pricing
The public beta offers two tiers:
-
Essentials: Free forever with basic content creation and single platform publishing
Pro: $29.99/monthly for multi-platform campaigns, smart scheduling, and advanced features
Both tiers include upcoming analytics to track performance and ROI-capabilities previously reserved for enterprise customers.
The Bigger Vision
"Every small business owner became an entrepreneur to pursue their passion, not to become a marketing expert," says Gruenhagen. "Bluumly lets them focus on what they love while we handle what they need-professional marketing that actually works."
About Bluumly
Bluumly democratizes enterprise-grade marketing for small businesses through AI that understands each business's unique voice, products, and goals. Founded by technology executive Rick Gruenhagen, the platform enables entrepreneurs to create professional marketing campaigns in minutes, not hours.
Start Your Free Trial
Small business owners can begin their free trial at and experience professional marketing automation in under 30 minutes.
