AACN Launches Nursing Workforce Solutions Program At 25 Hospitals

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses introduces 18-month nurse leadership and innovation training program supported by Johnson & Johnson

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN ) launched Clinical Scene Investigator (CSI) Academy's Nursing Workforce Solutions program this week, empowering direct care nurses with the tools and leadership skills to promote a healthy work environment, strengthen nurse retention and improve nurse satisfaction.

The program will feature AACN's Healthy Work Environment standards and AACN Clinical Scene Investigator (CSI) Academy , a proven hospital-based direct-care nurse leadership, innovation and experiential implementation science-based program. There will be six geographic cohorts, each consisting of 10 teams, for a total of 60 teams from 25 hospitals. AACN will provide the program at no cost to these hospitals, thanks to a sponsorship from Johnson & Johnson.

"Research supports that implementing healthy work environments through nurse-led innovation has measurable improvements for nurse retention, job satisfaction, organizational culture and patient outcomes. Through this collaborative effort, we will drive change to support our nursing workforce," says AACN Chief Clinical Officer Vicki Good, DNP, RN, CENP, CPPS, FAAN.

CSI Academy's team-oriented program builds additional skills for direct care nurses and leverages their expertise, preparing and supporting them as clinician leaders who effect positive changes that improve patient, nurse and hospital outcomes. Nationwide, more than 816 nurses at 141 hospitals have completed CSI Academy since its launch in 2012. The program has touched over 13,000 nurses and 2 million patients, with an estimated positive fiscal impact of $114 million. Previous CSI Academy teams have realized a 455% return on investment through sustainable, scalable change. Building on the success of CSI Academy, the Nursing Workforce Solutions program seeks to further scale the impact by adding a train-the-trainer component, so health systems can more easily infuse learning throughout their systems.

"Nurses are uniquely positioned to transform both care delivery and the healthcare work environment, and Johnson & Johnson is proud to collaborate with the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses to support and empower nurse-led innovation within health systems," said Michele Morgan, Director of Nursing Programs and Strategies, Global Health Equity, Johnson & Johnson.

Hospitals participating in Nursing Workforce Solutions:



Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center - Advocate Health, Charlotte, North Carolina

Atrium Health Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer, Massachusetts

Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston

Boston Medical Center, Boston

Cape Cod Hospital, Barnstable, Massachusetts

Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke, Massachusetts

Mass General Brigham - Spaulding Rehabilitation, Boston

Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont, Nebraska

Methodist Hospital/Women's Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska

Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Massachusetts

Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Ochsner Health Center - St. Bernard, Chalmette, Louisiana

Ochsner Health Center - Luling, Luling, Louisiana

Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Kenner, Louisiana

Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans, Jefferson, Louisiana

Ochsner LSU Health - Academic Medical Center, Shreveport, Louisiana

Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus, Gretna, Louisiana

Presbyterian Hospital, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, Massachusetts

Tufts Medical Center, Boston University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama

AACN offers online access to its collection of CSI Academy innovation projects ? including project summaries, clinical interventions, data collection tools, outcomes and references ? as part of the program's goal to inspire and empower as many acute, progressive and critical care nurses as possible. The CSI innovation project library is a resource for hospitals, healthcare administrators and clinical leaders seeking solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs.

To learn more about bringing AACN's CSI Academy to your hospital or health system, visit the CSI Academy FAQ page.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses : For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization's vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world's largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 27071 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656; 949-362-2000;

SOURCE American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

