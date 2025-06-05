AACN Launches Nursing Workforce Solutions Program At 25 Hospitals
American Association of Critical-Care Nurses introduces 18-month nurse leadership and innovation training program supported by Johnson & Johnson
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN ) launched Clinical Scene Investigator (CSI) Academy's Nursing Workforce Solutions program this week, empowering direct care nurses with the tools and leadership skills to promote a healthy work environment, strengthen nurse retention and improve nurse satisfaction.
The program will feature AACN's Healthy Work Environment standards and AACN Clinical Scene Investigator (CSI) Academy , a proven hospital-based direct-care nurse leadership, innovation and experiential implementation science-based program. There will be six geographic cohorts, each consisting of 10 teams, for a total of 60 teams from 25 hospitals. AACN will provide the program at no cost to these hospitals, thanks to a sponsorship from Johnson & Johnson.
"Research supports that implementing healthy work environments through nurse-led innovation has measurable improvements for nurse retention, job satisfaction, organizational culture and patient outcomes. Through this collaborative effort, we will drive change to support our nursing workforce," says AACN Chief Clinical Officer Vicki Good, DNP, RN, CENP, CPPS, FAAN.
CSI Academy's team-oriented program builds additional skills for direct care nurses and leverages their expertise, preparing and supporting them as clinician leaders who effect positive changes that improve patient, nurse and hospital outcomes. Nationwide, more than 816 nurses at 141 hospitals have completed CSI Academy since its launch in 2012. The program has touched over 13,000 nurses and 2 million patients, with an estimated positive fiscal impact of $114 million. Previous CSI Academy teams have realized a 455% return on investment through sustainable, scalable change. Building on the success of CSI Academy, the Nursing Workforce Solutions program seeks to further scale the impact by adding a train-the-trainer component, so health systems can more easily infuse learning throughout their systems.
"Nurses are uniquely positioned to transform both care delivery and the healthcare work environment, and Johnson & Johnson is proud to collaborate with the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses to support and empower nurse-led innovation within health systems," said Michele Morgan, Director of Nursing Programs and Strategies, Global Health Equity, Johnson & Johnson.
Hospitals participating in Nursing Workforce Solutions:
-
Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center - Advocate Health, Charlotte, North Carolina
Atrium Health Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer, Massachusetts
Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston
Boston Medical Center, Boston
Cape Cod Hospital, Barnstable, Massachusetts
Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska
Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke, Massachusetts
Mass General Brigham - Spaulding Rehabilitation, Boston
Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont, Nebraska
Methodist Hospital/Women's Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska
Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Massachusetts
Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
Ochsner Health Center - St. Bernard, Chalmette, Louisiana
Ochsner Health Center - Luling, Luling, Louisiana
Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Kenner, Louisiana
Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans, Jefferson, Louisiana
Ochsner LSU Health - Academic Medical Center, Shreveport, Louisiana
Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus, Gretna, Louisiana
Presbyterian Hospital, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, Massachusetts
Tufts Medical Center, Boston
University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama
AACN offers online access to its collection of CSI Academy innovation projects ? including project summaries, clinical interventions, data collection tools, outcomes and references ? as part of the program's goal to inspire and empower as many acute, progressive and critical care nurses as possible. The CSI innovation project library is a resource for hospitals, healthcare administrators and clinical leaders seeking solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs.
To learn more about bringing AACN's CSI Academy to your hospital or health system, visit the CSI Academy FAQ page.
About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses : For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization's vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world's largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States.
American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 27071 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656; 949-362-2000;
This news release was issued on behalf of NewswiseTM. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> .
SOURCE American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment