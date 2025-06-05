BREAKING GROUND, BUILDING COMMUNITY

Boulder Creek Neighborhoods Announced as Newest Builder at Sonders Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actual Communities Inc – a Colorado-based international real estate developer – celebrates the exciting journey of growth and innovation as it announces the arrival of Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, a premier Colorado home builder, to its Sonders Fort Collins new home community development. On May 22, 2025, Boulder Creek joins Bridgewater Homes and Thrive Home Builders to offer all single-level living new homes and townhomes in the nation's first pre-certified Lifelong Community.

At Sonders, Boulder Creek Neighborhoods will be featuring lower-maintenance patio and courtyard homes in their award-winning easyHouse series. A Colorado home builder since 2006, Boulder Creek specializes in building homes for active-agers across the Colorado Front Range. All Sonders Fort Collins home builders feature the freedom to express yourself, indulge yourself, prioritize yourself, and live beautifully. Bridgewater Homes' luxury ranch-style single-family homes are built to last a lifetime. Thrive Home Builders offers three collections, including two collections of single-family homes and one collection of single-level townhomes, with designer-curated finish options featuring the latest technology.

In addition, soon we will announce the groundbreaking of the Sonders Learning Center. This unique community center will become the favorite gathering place for residents seeking a variety of activities. The new, multi-faceted community center will offer the opportunity for workshops and classes as well as a technology and business center – all in a relaxed setting for casual conversations as well as group events. Future enhancements for the Sonders Learning Center include expanding its campus to include a multi-purpose park, pickleball courts, BODY Studio and ARTS Studio.

This vibrant, active-adult community is a bold step forward in innovative place making, combining thoughtfully designed homes with a life-long learning center dedicated to enrichment, exploration, and connection.

The best of life happens here.

Since 1986, Actual Communities, Inc. ( ) has developed a diverse array of real estate projects locally and internationally. From retail and commercial centers to master-planned communities we define community building differently. The Actual definition of community development begins with the premise that all efforts including site acquisition, planning, design and construction be centered around one singular mission – create environments for people to realize their individual and shared potential.

