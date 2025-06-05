The Best-Kept Secret In Financial Services Tech Is Available To The Entire Market - Saas Opportunity Capital Acquires Celera Systems

Midwest based private equity firm SaaS Opportunity Capital (SOC) acquired Celera Systems with the goal of bringing Celera's marketing and sales enablement platform to the broader market of financial services enterprises looking to bring the workflow platform in-house to provide deeper integrations into marketing and sales enablement processes, gain AI insights and performance metrics, and own critical data across production vendor relationships.

Over the past 2+ decades, large financial services, banks, insurance and healthcare clients have given continuous input that has enabled Celera's platform to grow into an enterprise grade expert platform meeting strict compliance and security requirements of enterprise clients providing solutions for both print and digital order fulfillment pathways.

Enterprises that deploy Celera's workflow platform independent of traditional print vendors capture long term seamless integration into processes and internal systems such as CRMs, DAMs, and business insight tools; enabling efficiencies and cost savings related to change management, data migration, and operational continuity.

"Celera is one of the industry's best-kept secrets used by the biggest names in the business. At SOC we look for deeply embedded software platforms that with our experience and expertise have growth opportunities waiting to be unlocked," Larry Hitchcock, Managing Director SOC Capital, "and we remain committed to and excited about our long partnership with Toppan Merrill for those customers seeking a bundled solution that provides the advantages that integrations into Toppan Merrill's print and fulfilment and services operations provide."

"Partnering with SOC Capital enables us to bring the platform we have grown for so many years to all enterprises in the market, no matter what order fulfillment partner they use. It's also a great opportunity for us to add to our suite of powerful digital delivery tools and bring in AI to provide performance metrics across the entire marketing to sales lifecycle." Kevin Klein, Celera founder and CTO.

About

Saas Opportunity Capital

Saas Opportunity Capital invests in embedded enterprise software firms that service highly regulated, high compliance across financial services, manufacturing and logistics, healthcare and education.

Celera Systems

For over two decades, Celera has helped highly-regulated industries manage and distribute marketing, sales and compliance content across print and digital channels-all while upholding strict security and compliance.

Toppan Merrill

Toppan Merrill is a global leader committed to simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications. Through consultative technology, expert knowledge and service excellence, Toppan Merrill is continuously improving the process of creating compliant communications for capital markets transactions, regulatory disclosure filings, shareholder and member communications and sustainability reporting. Toppan Merrill is part of Toppan Holdings, a leading and diversified provider of sustainable, integrated solutions.

SOURCE Celera Systems LLC