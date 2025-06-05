MOKAFE Expands Nationwide With Franchise Opportunities Across 30+ States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The move is aimed at meeting demand for premium artisanal coffee nationwide

PATERSON, N.J., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOKAFÉ , the artisanal coffee brand, has announced its expansion into over 30 new states across the Midwest, Southwest, Northwest, Northeast, and Southern regions of the United States. This decision to expand MOKAFÉ from a New York and New Jersey café is aimed at meeting nationwide demand for premium quality coffee.









"We have spent years nurturing MOKAFÉ into a brand that represents authenticity. At the heart of MOKAFÉ is a deep reverence for our roots," said Youssef Mubarez, Co-Founder of MOKAFÉ.

MOKAFÉ honors the mountainous terrains and mineral-rich, volcanic soil of Yemen-an origin known for producing some of the most aromatic and distinctive coffee beans in the world. "It brings me great joy to announce that we are now offering franchise opportunities and expanding our footprint across the country. We are excited to welcome new partners into the MOKAFÉ family and share this unique experience with communities far and wide."









Franchisees will benefit from a structured support framework designed to ensure consistency and operational efficiency across all new locations. This includes comprehensive training programs covering barista skills, café operations, inventory management, and customer service standards. In addition to initial training, franchise partners will have access to ongoing marketing support tailored to local market needs, as well as centralized operational guidance to streamline day-to-day functions. All franchisees will also be granted access to MOKAFÉ's specialty coffee beans, which are ethically sourced from traditional farms in Yemen and Guatemala-regions known for producing distinctive flavor profiles due to their high-altitude climates and mineral-rich soils.

Youssef went on to add, "We are already attracting interest from people across states like Ohio, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and DC. We are humbled and want to make it clear that we look forward to working with them to ensure each new location resonates with local audiences while maintaining the authenticity that defines Fika and the MOKAFÉ experience."

Prospective franchise partners and coffee lovers alike can learn more at:

About the Company

MOKAFÉ is a specialty coffee chain with locations in New York and New Jersey whose focus is on ethically sourcing high end beans from Yemen, and a model centered on local community engagement.

Media Contact:

Youssef Mubarez

MOKAFÉ

...



Disclaimer: This press release is provided by MOKAFÉ. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at