Hamilton's Oldest Plumbing Company Birnie Plumbing And Drains Gets A Fresh New Look

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birnie Plumbing and Drains , a cornerstone of the Hamilton community for over a century, is proud to unveil its new logo, symbolizing a harmonious blend of its rich history and forward-looking vision.​

Founded in the 1920s by John Birnie, the company began as a modest sewer and cement business. Through dedication and hard work, John laid the foundation for what would become a family legacy. His son, Thomas R. Birnie, took the reins in 1946, expanding the company's services and solidifying its reputation for quality and reliability. The tradition continued with Thomas's sons, Roy and Bob, and now includes the fourth and fifth generations Jon, and Rob and his son, Tyler, ensuring that the family's commitment to excellence endures.

The decision to refresh the company's visual identity stems from a desire to honor this storied past while embracing the future of plumbing services . The refined script lettering pays tribute to Birnie's earlier trucks and their long-standing reputation. While blending a classic, handcrafted feel with a visual focus on the Birnie family name and promise. The sleek underline, reminiscent of flowing water, symbolizes movement, progress, and the company's continued evolution in the plumbing industry. The bold“Plumbing & Drains” typeface anchors the design, reinforcing Birnie's expertise and reliability.

President of Birnie Plumbing and Drains, Rob Birnie adds, “As a nod to my grandpa's truck scripting of the past to something you might see on a Major League pro, we've been at it for over 100 years and we know how to make it flow. We're in the big league now!”

This rebranding initiative aligns with Birnie Plumbing and Drains' ongoing efforts to integrate cutting-edge solutions into their service offerings. Notably, the company was the first in Hamilton to offer trenchless "No Dig" sewer repair solutions , demonstrating a commitment to minimally invasive and efficient plumbing techniques.

Customers can expect to see the new logo rolled out across all company materials, including service vehicles, uniforms, and the official website. To celebrate this milestone, Birnie Plumbing and Drains invites the community to visit their website to learn more about the company's history, services, and the story behind the new logo.​

About Birnie Plumbing and Drains:

Birnie Plumbing and Drains has been the trusted choice for plumbing and sewer work in Southern Ontario for over 100 years. Family-owned and operated, the company prides itself on integrity, honesty, quality, reliability, and superior customer service, serving Hamilton and the entire Golden Horseshoe region.

