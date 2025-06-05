Life360 Announces Closing Of Upsized $320 Million Offering Of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes
|For U.S. investor inquiries:
|For U.S. media inquiries:
|Raymond (RJ) Jones
|Lynnette Bruno
|...
|...
|For Australian investor inquiries:
|For Australian media inquiries:
|Jolanta Masojada, +61 417 261 367
|Giles Rafferty, +61 481 467 903
|...
|...
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Life360 intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of the net proceeds and the effects of entering into the capped call transactions. The words“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“potential”,“project”,“predict”,“will”,“forecast”,“estimate”,“likely”,“intend”,“outlook”,“should”,“could”,“may”,“target”,“plan”, variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve inherent risk and uncertainty (both general and specific) and should note that they are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There is a risk that such predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, Life360 does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Although Life360 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, Life360 can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and, actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainty, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are outside Life360's control, and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to change and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements include market conditions, the satisfaction of the closing conditions related to the offering and risks relating to Life360's business, including those described in greater detail under the heading“Risk Factors” in Life360's Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) and United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the SEC. To the maximum extent permitted by law, responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise is disclaimed. This announcement should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Life360. Life360 may not consummate the offering described in this announcement and, if the offering is consummated, cannot provide any assurances regarding its ability to effectively apply the net proceeds as described above. Nothing contained in this document nor any information made available to you is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or the future performance of Life360.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment