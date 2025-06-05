Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For May 2025


2025-06-05 04:31:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 1.3% in Puerto Rico, and decreased by 3.0% in Mexico and 3.4% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR ; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2025 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, representing a decrease of 2.2% compared to May 2024.

Passenger traffic presented a year-one-year increase of 1.3% in Puerto Rico, while it declined 3.0% in Mexico and 3.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 10.5% in international traffic and 0.2% domestic traffic. Mexico reported decreases of 5.6% in international traffic and 0.4% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported a 6.7% increase in international traffic more than offset by a 6.1% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to 31, 2025 and from May 1 to 31, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Mexico

3,341,200

3,241,572

(3.0)


18,332,807

17,698,454

(3.5)

Domestic Traffic

1,683,397

1,676,907

(0.4)

7,872,298

7,911,040

0.5

International Traffic

1,657,803

1,564,665

(5.6)

10,460,509

9,787,414

(6.4)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,136,672

1,151,279

1.3


5,433,398

5,934,429

9.2

Domestic Traffic

1,012,936

1,014,574

0.2

4,875,194

5,275,709

8.2

International Traffic

123,736

136,705

10.5

558,204

658,720

18.0

Colombia

1,371,343

1,324,870

(3.4)


6,454,261

6,711,572

4.0

Domestic Traffic

1,083,874

1,018,035

(6.1)

5,060,109

5,129,643

1.4

International Traffic

287,469

306,835

6.7

1,394,152

1,581,929

13.5

Total Traffic

5,849,215

5,717,721

(2.2)


30,220,466

30,344,455

0.4

Domestic Traffic

3,780,207

3,709,516

(1.9)

17,807,601

18,316,392

2.9

International Traffic

2,069,008

2,008,205

(2.9)

12,412,865

12,028,063

(3.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,683,397

1,676,907

(0.4)


7,872,298

7,911,040

0.5

CUN

Cancun

878,015

867,155

(1.2)

3,994,182

3,989,968

(0.1)

CZM

Cozumel

21,448

24,465

14.1

98,582

100,019

1.5

HUX

Huatulco

61,617

56,904

(7.6)

295,473

272,924

(7.6)

MID

Merida

264,893

281,520

6.3

1,329,587

1,376,687

3.5

MTT

Minatitlan

13,817

12,767

(7.6)

53,858

62,172

15.4

OAX

Oaxaca

124,267

126,673

1.9

623,940

651,454

4.4

TAP

Tapachula

52,097

41,655

(20.0)

252,268

212,489

(15.8)

VER

Veracruz

136,378

147,640

8.3

619,996

674,186

8.7

VSA

Villahermosa

130,865

118,128

(9.7)

604,412

571,141

(5.5)

International Traffic

1,657,803

1,564,665

(5.6)


10,460,509

9,787,414

(6.4)

CUN

Cancun

1,560,736

1,468,569

(5.9)

9,767,506

9,105,270

(6.8)

CZM

Cozumel

35,188

26,617

(24.4)

271,993

210,652

(22.6)

HUX

Huatulco

2,266

1,769

(21.9)

97,245

95,080

(2.2)

MID

Merida

26,342

28,352

7.6

157,169

172,627

9.8

MTT

Minatitlan

574

548

(4.5)

2,709

2,926

8.0

OAX

Oaxaca

17,717

18,947

6.9

92,634

113,382

22.4

TAP

Tapachula

792

1,972

149.0

5,381

10,802

100.7

VER

Veracruz

10,931

12,726

16.4

51,395

58,134

13.1

VSA

Villahermosa

3,257

5,165

58.6

14,477

18,541

28.1

Traffic Total Mexico

3,341,200

3,241,572

(3.0)


18,332,807

17,698,454

(3.5)

CUN

Cancun

2,438,751

2,335,724

(4.2)

13,761,688

13,095,238

(4.8)

CZM

Cozumel

56,636

51,082

(9.8)

370,575

310,671

(16.2)

HUX

Huatulco

63,883

58,673

(8.2)

392,718

368,004

(6.3)

MID

Merida

291,235

309,872

6.4

1,486,756

1,549,314

4.2

MTT

Minatitlan

14,391

13,315

(7.5)

56,567

65,098

15.1

OAX

Oaxaca

141,984

145,620

2.6

716,574

764,836

6.7

TAP

Tapachula

52,889

43,627

(17.5)

257,649

223,291

(13.3)

VER

Veracruz

147,309

160,366

8.9

671,391

732,320

9.1

VSA

Villahermosa

134,122

123,293

(8.1)

618,889

589,682

(4.7)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

SJU Total

1,136,672

1,151,279

1.3


5,433,398

5,934,429

9.2

Domestic Traffic

1,012,936

1,014,574

0.2

4,875,194

5,275,709

8.2

International Traffic

123,736

136,705

10.5

558,204

658,720

18.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,083,874

1,018,035

(6.1)


5,060,109

5,129,643

1.4

MDE

Rionegro

814,672

770,850

(5.4)

3,738,821

3,873,233

3.6

EOH

Medellin

102,058

97,082

(4.9)

502,468

463,595

(7.7)

MTR

Monteria

120,005

103,396

(13.8)

596,173

564,160

(5.4)

APO

Carepa

16,185

15,492

(4.3)

73,094

70,733

(3.2)

UIB

Quibdo

28,377

28,289

(0.3)

136,485

133,276

(2.4)

CZU

Corozal

2,577

2,926

13.5

13,068

24,646

88.6

International Traffic

287,469

306,835

6.7


1,394,152

1,581,929

13.5

MDE

Rionegro

287,469

306,835

6.7

1,394,152

1,581,929

13.5

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,371,343

1,324,870

(3.4)


6,454,261

6,711,572

4.0

MDE

Rionegro

1,102,141

1,077,685

(2.2)

5,132,973

5,455,162

6.3

EOH

Medellin

102,058

97,082

(4.9)

502,468

463,595

(7.7)

MTR

Monteria

120,005

103,396

(13.8)

596,173

564,160

(5.4)

APO

Carepa

16,185

15,492

(4.3)

73,094

70,733

(3.2)

UIB

Quibdo

28,377

28,289

(0.3)

136,485

133,276

(2.4)

CZU

Corozal

2,577

2,926

13.5

13,068

24,646

88.6

About ASUR
 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

