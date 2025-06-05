Markel Announces Collaboration With Insurate To Advance Middle-Market Workers Compensation Through AI And Innovative Safety Scoring

Markel logo (PRNewsfoto/Markel)

Insurate logo

RICHMOND, Va., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance ("Markel"), the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), announced today a strategic collaboration with Insurate, an innovative insurtech company specializing in the middle-market workers compensation sector. Insurate leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation safety scoring methodologies to underwrite and manage complex workers compensation risks.

This initiative follows Markel's disciplined approach to entering the middle market workers compensation space. After careful market analysis and due diligence, Markel identified Insurate as the right market entry partner, recognizing its unique combination of deep insurance industry expertise and a sophisticated high-technology background.

"Insurate's forward-thinking approach to risk assessment and safety aligns perfectly with Markel and our commitment to innovation, empowering individuals, and creating long-term value," said Jeff Lamb, Executive Director, Programs & Alliances at Markel. "We were impressed not only by their technology but also by their fundamental understanding of the insurance landscape and their focus on fostering safer workplaces. This collaboration represents a carefully considered step to enhance our capabilities and better serve the vital middle-market segment."

Insurate's platform utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze vast datasets, providing nuanced insights into workplace safety performance. This allows for more accurate risk assessment and pricing, particularly for complex industrial and service operations that are common in the middle market.

A core element of Insurate's model is the creation of a virtuous cycle for safety. By systematically analyzing performance data and providing actionable insights, Insurate collaborates with its insureds to measurably improve workplace safety. This proactive approach not only can help reduce the frequency and severity of incidents but also allows safety-conscious companies to potentially benefit from savings that recognize their cultural commitment to safe practices.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Markel, a company renowned for its underwriting discipline, long-term perspective, and deep respect for the industries it serves," said Joe McIlhon, Insurate CEO. "This relationship is a powerful validation of our vision and technology. Markel's support will accelerate our ability to deliver solutions that protect workers and reward businesses dedicated to safety excellence."

Markel has long recognized the critical role America's mid-market and industrial workforce plays in supporting the nation's infrastructure and essential services. This initiative underscores Markel's respect for these businesses, their employees, and their families, and reflects a shared commitment to honoring the communities where they operate.

The collaboration aims to combine Markel's established strength and network with Insurate's agility and technological innovation to offer workers compensation solutions tailored to the needs of the middle market.

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

About Insurate

Insurate leverages enhanced datasets and technologies to complement traditional underwriting and transform middle-market workers' compensation insurance. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence, proprietary safety scoring algorithms, and deep industry expertise, Insurate provides innovative risk management solutions that promote safer workplaces and deliver value to safety-conscious businesses. The company is dedicated to creating a virtuous cycle where data-driven insights lead to improved safety performance and sustainable insurance partnerships. Learn more at insurate.

SOURCE Markel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED