South Carolina's Longest-Practicing Architecture Firm, Jumper Carter Sease, Joins Mcmillan Pazdan Smith

Photo on left: (From left) Mark Gettig, L. Todd Sease, Chad Cousins, Brad Smith, Joel Carter, Ben Thompson. Photo on right: team members from both firms together at a reception.

- Chad Cousins, CEO, McMillan Pazdan Smith

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS) is excited to announce the acquisition of Jumper Carter Sease (JCS), an accomplished architecture firm with a rich history of quality projects dating back to 1929.

“We've admired the talented JCS team's thoughtful design process and exceptional client service for many years, and we are honored to welcome them into the MPS firm family,” said McMillan Pazdan Smith's CEO Chad Cousins.“Our shared vision and culture are very well aligned. Together, we are focused on expanding the impact of purposeful architecture and advisory leadership for clients, communities, and campuses in the South Carolina Midlands and across the growing Southeast region.”

JCS's portfolio includes significant projects across the state with many repeat clients, especially in the education, healthcare, civic and cultural sectors. JCS recently completed Catawba Ridge HS, Fort Mill School District (A4LE design award winner) and is currently designing the Education Center at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Todd Sease and Joel Carter, founders of the firm, will continue to serve in leadership positions with McMillan Pazdan Smith.“We are excited to be joining the collaborative culture of MPS, which aligns with our ongoing mission and commitment to design excellence and client-centered service and relationships,” said JCS Principal Todd Sease. Principal Joel Carter said,“This partnership expands our legacy of lasting and meaningful architecture, provides further resources and deep market expertise to serve clients, and grows and supports professional opportunities for our team.”

About McMillan Pazdan Smith

McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS) is an architecture, advisory services, planning, and interior design firm. Practicing since 1955, the firm currently has nine studios throughout the Southeast. As a community-based firm, MPS is driven by a collaborative culture, creative client solutions, and design excellence. With over 100 AIA awards since 2000, the firm's purpose is to reimagine what's possible and create meaningful and lasting impact for the good of all.

