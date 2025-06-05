Seedpod Cyber Launches Elite Risk Advisortm Program For Msps

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SeedPod Cyber, a cyber insurance provider designed for today's IT and risk advisory landscape, is proud to announce the launch of its Elite Risk AdvisorTM (ERA) Program. This innovative partnership initiative equips MSPs with the tools, training, and support they need to elevate cybersecurity offerings and deliver comprehensive risk management solutions to their clients.With the ERA Program, SeedPod Cyber expands the role of MSPs from cyber prevention experts to full-spectrum risk advisors. The program enables MSPs to support clients not only in defending against cyber threats, but also in responding to and recovering from incidents when they occur. By equipping partners with actionable risk insights and response tools, ERA positions MSPs as trusted advisors throughout the entire lifecycle of a cyber event-from preparation to resolution.Key Benefits of the ERA Program:- Smart Insurability Audits: Quickly assess client cybersecurity posture and open new conversations around risk, coverage, and system resilience.- Stronger Security, Greater Value: Help clients strengthen defenses, reduce premiums, and drive monthly recurring revenue through targeted improvements.- Responsive Insurance Solutions: Ensure clients receive coverage designed to respond effectively, not just exist on paper.- Revenue Opportunities: Unlock new earning potential through client referrals, exclusive access to marketing development funds, and premium support from SeedPod's insurance experts.- Stronger Client Trust: Deepen relationships by being the partner who can support both prevention and recovery with one unified solution.- Strategic Growth Resources: Gain access to co-branded tools, marketing assets, and educational resources that fuel growth and increase client retention.“The ERA Program empowers our partners to be trusted advisors in cybersecurity risk management,” said Doug Kreitzberg, Founder and CEO of SeedPod Cyber.“By combining actionable tools with expert insurance placement, we're giving partners everything they need to build stronger, more resilient client relationships.”Cyber incidents are no longer a matter of“if”-they're a matter of“when.” With the ERA Program, SeedPod Cyber partners are equipped not only to help clients prevent attacks but also to recover quickly and confidently.For more information or to become a certified Elite Risk AdvisorTM, visitAbout SeedPod CyberSeedPod Cyber is a cyber insurance provider built for partners in today's digital landscape. By integrating risk intelligence, streamlined audits, and smarter underwriting, SeedPod helps MSPs, brokers, and SMBs deliver affordable, responsive cyber insurance aligned with real-world risk.

