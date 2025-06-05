Art Of Living Foundation's Sattva App Launches '10 Days, One Tree' Initiative To Connect Inner Peace With Global Impact

New campaign launching on World Environment Day rewards consistent meditation with real-world reforestation, planting trees for every 10-day streak on the app

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To celebrate World Environment Day on June 5, The Art of Living Foundation is launching a new initiative on its meditation app, Sattva, called“10 Days, One Tree.” The idea is simple but powerful: by pausing to cultivate inner peace through daily meditation, individuals can directly contribute to a greener planet.What if every time you paused to breathe, the world around you grew greener? That's the vision behind 10 Days, One Tree, to power a campaign that turns mindful moments into real-world impact, one tree at a time. "When you take care of your inner world through meditation, you're also nurturing the outer world," said Charlie Baldwin, a spokesperson with Art of Living Foundation.Sattva users who meditate for 10 consecutive days using the app will have a tree planted on their behalf to show that a simple act of inner stillness leads to tangible global good. The Art of Living Foundation will plant moringa trees, long recognized for their benefits to rural communities as a rich source of nutrients. Moringa trees can be also used to filter water and offer a variety of other uses that can improve livelihoods and promote sustainability. The trees will be planted in communities throughout India and beyond, bringing both environmental and socioeconomic benefits.Join The 10 Days, One Tree Movement:● Download the Sattva app today and take the first step toward inner peace and globalimpact.● Commit to 10 days of meditation and see how your personal growth can help reforestthe planet one tree at a time.● After 10 days, celebrate your tree being planted and your role in a global movement thattransforms mindfulness into action and every breath into a force for good.● Discover more about The Art of Living Foundation's humanitarian work and how dailymeditation can create a greener, more harmonious world.It is estimated that thousands of trees will be planted each week through this initiative, proving that small daily actions can have massive ripple effects. The Sattva app tracks users' meditation streaks and rewards consistency by initiating real-world tree planting through The Art of Living Foundation, known globally for its work in 180+ countries, offering programs that empower peacebuilding, reforestation, and mental well-being.About SattvaRooted in ancient Vedic traditions, Sattva is a modern meditation app from the Art of Living Foundation. The app blends timeless wisdom with cutting-edge features to guide users on their journey toward inner peace. With authentic guided meditations, sacred sounds, chants, music, and wisdom Sattva offers both depth and simplicity for beginners and seasoned meditators alike. From personalized reminders and mood tracking to curated collections, challenges, and a global community, Sattva transforms the practice of meditation into an immersive, meaningful experience - where ancient meets modern in the palm of your hand.About Art of Living FoundationOperating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF's programs are inspired by Gurudev's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

