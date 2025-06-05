STACEY HANKE SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Stacey Hanke will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stacey Hanke, Hall of Fame Speaker, Executive Presence & Influence Mentor, Communication Expert, and Author, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Stacey Hanke will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Stacey Hanke as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With nearly three decades of industry experience, Ms. Stacey Hanke has established herself as a true expert in her field. A dynamic, results-driven leader, she is the Founder and CEO of Stacey Hanke Inc. As a Hall of Fame speaker and renowned thought leader in influential communication, she empowers professionals to transform how they present themselves and lead.Ms. Hanke's keynotes are rich with actionable strategies that enable individuals to build trust, communicate clearly, and inspire action in presentations, meetings, or everyday conversations.Her extensive experience, research, and deep expertise make her a sought-after authority on influential communication. Through captivating insights and practical techniques, Ms. Hanke equips sales professionals, executives, and leaders to rise above the noise and eliminate distractions. Each interaction becomes an opportunity to foster action, accountability, and lasting impact.She also offers workshops, virtual and in-person, designed for high-value teams and top talent. Utilizing small groups that acquire robust lessons, individualized coaching, and accountability challenges that elevate their ability to communicate to any audience: high-stakes professionals, clients, teams, peers, and stakeholders, Ms. Hanke will shift your results.Ms. Hanke's areas of expertise include but are not limited to keynote speaking, executive coaching, leadership development, strategic influence, and communication skills.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Hanke earned her B.S. in Communication and Public Relations from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Hanke has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC and she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Ms. Hanke will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala this December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, in recognition of her previous selection as Top C-Suite Mentor of the Year and her most recent distinction as Empowered Woman of the Year.Looking back, Ms. Hanke attributes her success to her perseverance and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

