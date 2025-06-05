Mcrae Industries, Inc.Dividend Declared

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.14 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 18, 2025.

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

